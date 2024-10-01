Subaru Forester review

The Subaru Forester enters its sixth generation next spring with this revised model, mostly picking up where the old one will leave off once current stocks run dry. As we write in October 2024, you can still get into a current Forester, but they won't last forever.

Buyers, and there are lots of them who buy Forester upon Forester, like the “safety, durability and capability” of the current car and its predecessors, Subaru says. Those are “rather unsexy” characteristics and owners are “not exactly young”, it admits, but the cars are nothing if not dependable. Of the 1.6 million Subaru has sold in America in the past 10 years, Subaru says 1.5 million are still on the road.

This new model, then, aims to deliver the same, but better: a relatively rugged crossover that rivals the Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, while being one of the most dependable and durable cars on sale.