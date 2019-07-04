Skoda Scala 1.5 TSI SE 2019 UK review

From a practicality standpoint, really rather impressive. The benefit of being based on that massively stretched platform (its wheelbase is some 20mm longer than that of a Golf, which sits on the regular MQB platform, remember) is that passengers who find themselves sitting in the second row won’t feel shortchanged in terms of space. There’s plenty of head and leg room here, and its 467-litre boot is unlikely to be a source of disappointment either. The cabin’s slightly dull, monochrome ambience might not be to everyone’s tastes but, for those buying from a purely utilitarian standpoint, the apparently hard-wearing plastic surfacing could well be very appealing indeed.

But let’s get on to how it drives, shall we? Turn the key in the ignition, disengage the manual handbrake (how delightfully old school is this?), slot the transmission into D and you’re set. Step-off is smooth and unhurried, and seemingly free from the low-speed shunting you can sometimes experience in DSG-equipped VW Group products. For the most part, the Scala is an incredibly easy, laid-back car in which to simply tool around town. However, that smooth lethargy the transmission tends to display at low speeds can make for a bit of anxiety when nipping out of junctions or attempting to join faster roundabouts - but it’s nothing a bit of additional encouragement won’t address.

At open road speeds, the ’box is far more dexterous – fluently switching between ratios as and when you need them. The 1.5-litre engine lends plenty of punch too, pulling with suitable conviction from as low as 2000rpm. It’s not a particularly charming motor in terms of character, but it’s smooth and refined - so long as you don’t allow the tacho needle to stray too close to the redline. Do so and that nasally drone typical of four-cylinder engines does become a touch penetrating.

The steering is naturally weighted and, at 2.6 turns lock to lock, reasonably responsive too. It allows you to guide the Scala through bends confidently enough, but there’s a lack of tactility about it that means you never really feel as though it’s a car that wants to be driven enthusiastically. It just doesn’t seem that interested, much in the same way a Volkswagen Polo doesn’t feel as though it’s thrilled at the prospect of being flung down a windy B-road. It’s a sensible car, designed to be driven sensibly.

Unsurprisingly, there’s a distinct sense of VW Group-ness about the manner in which it rides, too - so long as you stay on smoothly surfaced roads. In such environments, it’s a largely composed and comfortable machine but, on the battered Tarmac that makes up most of the UK’s country roads, a noticeable sense of animation - particularly from the rear axle - filters its way into the cabin.