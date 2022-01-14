Skoda Enyaq iV 80x SportLine 2022 UK review

What is it?
Adding a four-wheel-drive version to a petrol or diesel model brings with it huge complexity. Transfer cases, a propshaft and differentials all need to be accommodated. Dedicated EV platforms, on the other hand, are usually designed to house an optional extra drive motor.
And so as night becomes day, Skoda has created a four-wheel-drive version of its MEB-platformed SUV, the Enyaq iV. The 80x – so called because it has the bigger, 77kWh ‘80’ battery – adds a 61bhp motor on the front axle for a total of 262bhp.
The Enyaq is so far our favourite of the Volkswagen Group MEB family. It’s not an entertainer, but it offers practicality, material appeal and comfort in spades. It makes sense that all-wheel drive can be combined with only the bigger 80 battery, but given the Enyaq’s easy-going character, it is slightly odd that it’s also available on only the SportLine trim. Does that diminish its appeal?
SportLine trim on the regular car is around £3000 more expensive and adds a sporty body kit, heated sports seats, 20in wheels, matrix LED headlights and keyless go. Adding four-wheel drive bumps that up even further, to £47,035. Not cheap.
What's it like?
The standard Skoda Enyaq iV is characterised by very secure but slightly leaden handling. The 80x carries that forward and adds more all-weather ability and performance. Even in colder temperatures and wet weather, traction is largely unassailable.
The sport suspension, meanwhile, is quite firm but not unliveably so. The standard Enyaq is not as wafty as you might expect, anyway. It does give good body control, and while the 80x never feels agile on a good road because of the slightly gloopy steering, it’s secure and precise.
With an additional 61bhp, it feels faster, too, but if you're after a fast family EV, the Kia EV6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer even more power for the same money. The Kia is more entertaining to drive but is less comfortable and feels less upmarket, whereas the Hyundai is more cosseting than the Skoda but noticeably more boat-like.
Inside, you can tell you’re in a SportLine model because of the wealth of Alcantara and faux carbonfibre. It’s all well put together, feels good and is ergonomically sound, but if you want a lighter interior ambience, as is available on the regular car, you’re out of luck because black is all you’re getting. The sport seats are a good addition, though, offering some extra support in the corners while also being slightly more comfortable in everyday use.
