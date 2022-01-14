Skoda Enyaq iV 80x SportLine 2022 UK review

Adding a four-wheel-drive version to a petrol or diesel model brings with it huge complexity. Transfer cases, a propshaft and differentials all need to be accommodated. Dedicated EV platforms, on the other hand, are usually designed to house an optional extra drive motor.

And so as night becomes day, Skoda has created a four-wheel-drive version of its MEB-platformed SUV, the Enyaq iV. The 80x – so called because it has the bigger, 77kWh ‘80’ battery – adds a 61bhp motor on the front axle for a total of 262bhp.

The Enyaq is so far our favourite of the Volkswagen Group MEB family. It’s not an entertainer, but it offers practicality, material appeal and comfort in spades. It makes sense that all-wheel drive can be combined with only the bigger 80 battery, but given the Enyaq’s easy-going character, it is slightly odd that it’s also available on only the SportLine trim. Does that diminish its appeal?

SportLine trim on the regular car is around £3000 more expensive and adds a sporty body kit, heated sports seats, 20in wheels, matrix LED headlights and keyless go. Adding four-wheel drive bumps that up even further, to £47,035. Not cheap.