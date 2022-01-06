Porsche Macan S 2021 UK review

From £49,0259
Compact SUV is a brilliant all-rounder, but so refined it almost hides its more eye-catching capabilities under too big a bushel
Steve Cropley Autocar
by Steve Cropley
6 January 2022

What is it?

The seven-year-old Macan is one of the most successful Porsches in history, which is quite a claim for a model that's made by a world-famous sports car company but isn’t even a sports car. 

Porsche is extremely adroit at projecting its sporting image onto models of non-sporting layouts (its Taycan, for instance, is billed as “the sports car of luxury limousines”) and this is more of the same. The Macan, however, is especially valuable for the way it brings new buyers into the fold.

Statistics stress its value. Porsche has sold over 600,000 Macans in the past eight years, a better performance than even the most optimistic early expectations. Around 80% of those cars have been sold to owners new to Porsche. Better yet, 60% of the buyers are women: Porsche looks, image and quality are regularly cited as the decisive factors for female owners. 

Given the success, it’s small wonder that Porsche has made sure its latest round of Macan changes are worthwhile but unthreatening – a shuffling of the pack rather than a change of deck. There are neat but fairly subtle body changes to the nose and tail, especially the underbody diffuser. The interior gets improvements, too, mainly to the centre console and its switchgear. The gearlever is shorter, and there’s now an analogue clock on top of the fascia. The suspension gets tweaks, notably to damper rates, that improve its agility and steering response, but Porsche continues to claim “a wide suspension bandwidth” for the Macan that allies comfort with sporty handling.

There are three models: the four-cylinder entry-level Macan, plus the S and GTS, which both use enhanced (and differently powered) versions of a 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 engine. All have four-wheel drive and seven-speed paddle-shift gearboxes. Our test car, an S with a starting price of £53,500, looks the sensible choice, saving £5540 over the GTS – it’s a Porsche so you’ll want to spend that on options – while still offering near-supercar performance (a 161mph top speed and a 4.6sec 0-62mph sprint). The GTS is only 0.3sec quicker.

What's it like?

When you drive the Macan S, it conforms to all the happy stereotypes: quality is first-class, the structure feels enormously strong and everything works beautifully. Our only real criticism of the new equipment concerns the haptics of the console switches and the new steering wheel (adopted from the 911). They look great and the concept is very modern, but we suspect old-tech rocker switches might be easier to find and feel more positive.

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

The Macan S is a very simple car to drive. Visibility is good, it feels compact, the engine is smooth and docile at low revs and in the automatic shift mode you choose most of the time its changes are imperceptible, far more seamless than dual-clutch ’boxes a few years ago. Give the car its head and it also displays a big but effortless turn of speed, the V6 turbo engine emitting a growl-whine that says high performance but not too loudly. 

The Macan is beautifully stable, a quality that combines with sensitive, perfectly weighted steering and reasonably compact dimensions to make it easy to punt briskly on back roads. In contrast to many Porsches, road surface noise is acceptably well controlled (without being class-leading). Perhaps that’s because the S runs 20in wheels as opposed to the GTS’s 21s and thus has taller, more flexible tyre sidewalls.

It probably sounds a perverse kind of criticism, but if anything the Macan is a little too refined, a little too easy to drive, hiding its capability too well. If you drive a lot in town and fail to exploit the outer reaches of the longish-travel accelerator, you could believe (but for the badges) that you’re driving a much more basic member of the Volkswagen Group family. We’re not sure that’s what Porsche buyers really want.

There’s a pretty good remedy, of course. The Macan is one of a very few SUV models whose maker has performance driving experience centres dotted all over the world, notably in the UK beside the Silverstone grand prix circuit. Go there in our Macan, climb in with an instructor (as owners are invited to do) and you’ll pretty soon find yourself unleashing capabilities that can match those of decent, purpose-built sports cars. 

Should I buy one?

Bottom line: our feeling is that in its day-to-day performance, the Macan S could do with advertising its on-limit capabilities a little more. Just to whet the appetite.

Boris9119 6 January 2022

I bought a 2021 for the wife. She loves it, I love it, and the only criticism I have after 14 months of ownership is it did not have 'blind spot information' as standard. Otherwie as a daily driver to tool around in, zero complaints. I hear people say its only an Audi Q5 in a frock, if that's your take then stay deluded I am happy for you.

Porsche Macan S 2021 UK first drive review lead

