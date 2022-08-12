Porsche Macan T 2022 UK review

There was a time after the 2014 launch of the Porsche Macan when the four-cylinder version was a special order only. You could have one if you really wanted one, but the six-cylinder cars were what Porsche really wanted to sell and what you would want anyway.

But times change. Fuel prices have gone up and most forms of car taxation have been revised upwards. Less really needs to be more.

The four-cylinder base Macan was taken off the secret menu a long time ago and has since established itself a commercially successful part of the range, particularly since the Macan was revised in 2018. Now it has been joined by a second four-pot option, the Macan T, in the first time that the T badge has been used on anything other than a sports car. In Porsche’s lexicon, T means Touring and is given to cars that offer the best possible driving experience without adding lots of extra power.

To that end, the Macan T features a series of chassis tweaks but no extra grunt for the longitudinally mounted 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, which retains outputs of 261bhp and 295lb ft from the base Macan (although the Sport Chrono pack is standard here, shaving 0.2sec off the 0-62mph time).

Those dynamic changes include lowering the steel springs by 15mm, and adding PASM adaptive dampers (air springs are optional). The front anti-roll bars are stiffer and the four-wheel drive and traction control systems have been retuned for greater rearward bias. Your £5000 premium over the standard Macan also includes a series of styling changes inside and out, among them 20in alloy wheels, a rear spoiler and some contrasting grey details for the bumpers.

The Macan T is designed to bridge the gap between the Macan and the Porsche Macan S, yet it still unsurprisingly feels much more like the former than the latter. The one thing it could probably actually do with is a bit more poke. Given that it’s getting on for two tonnes, that’s one big thing lacking here.