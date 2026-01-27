We've long been promised cars of quite different shapes and sizes thanks to the advent of EVs and the skateboard-style architectures on which they're based. But instead we seem to have been treated to a series of slightly taller and visually uninspiring hatchbacks.
The Polestar 3, though, really is something different. In its profile and proportions, I'm struggling to pick a direct rival or even say what it reminds me of. It's a taller estate car but with a sleek body, raised but definitely still sporty. It looks great.
In an office discussion, we once counted more than 50 different categories of car; the Polestar 3 would add another to the list.
The 3 is so called because it's the third model Polestar has launched as a standalone brand. When I've told people I'm getting a 3, they've asked: "Is that the one without the rear window?"
No, that's the 4. The 3 was launched at the same time as the 4. Given that the 4 is smaller than the 3 and the 2 is smaller than the both, it would make more sense if the 3 were called the 4 and the 4 the 3. But Polestar's naming convention for now is sequential, in the order of launch.
The 3 was planned first, and rather than being the one without the rear window, it's the one that's both a sibling to the Volvo EX90 and Polestar's new range-topper. This relationship with the EX90 means the 3 has been launched at the same time as the 4, and with that comes the naming confusion.
Volvo developed the new architecture of both the EX90 and the 3. It was delayed due to complexities in developing the software. When you first get into a 3, you can see why, because the Swedish engineers haven't exactly kept things simple.
Good review. it is totally fair to pay so much attention to what is clearly a fundamental design flaw that affects the daily use of the car. One more reason to avoid Polestar and Volvo (I own a 2024 XC40 which regularly drives me crazy and which will not last the usual 8-10 years of ownership that I practice).
I saw a new 3 on display at one of the Experience Centres and was quite taken by the looks, the practicality, the high specification and although the interior is a bit like a luxury fridge, it got me thinking so I researched and found a host of low mileage cars available. I was also impressed that I could buy a 900 mile fully loaded dual motor with nearly all options for under £54000!! Then...thinking this was an idea with £30,000 off list, I researched more.....and the technology woes are well reported. It seems a good car designed by a desk based nerd with little practical driving knowledge. Hence...tempting when it works but to read of the basic key problems kills the idea dead. Then range...the Polestar man claimed 300 miles as being realistic and real world....but Autocar confirms...every 100/150 miles, it would not be flat but range anxiety means recharging after any journey...a constant bother but also a very expensive car to drive with 80/90ppKw at a charging station which in Cornwall, rarely ever works!! No...this car is one to leave on the forecourt.
My impression is simple: avoid. For something at this price range, all the basic stuff should work. It's absurd for it to be so difficult to lock and unlock the vehicle. If this simple thing is so problematic, I'm sure there are other gremlins besides just waiting in line -- so avoid.