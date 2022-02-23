Peugeot 308 Puretech 130 GT 2022 UK review

This early production Peugeot 308 was made available to us for Car of the Year assessment (the winner of which title will be announced on 28 February).

On the seven-car shortlist, it’s the only internally combusting competitor, and although there’s a plug-in hybrid variant and a fully electric e-308 coming, they don’t get more internally combusting than this Puretech 130 GT variant.

It has a 129bhp turbocharged 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine driving via an eight-speed automatic gearbox. A manual ’box is available abroad in lower specifications, but all UK cars will be auto-only.

The 308 is a traditional small family hatchback – that most conventional and still appealing sector of the market. An estate, badged the SW, will arrive at the same time as the hatch in April. It’s a compact 4.37m long (the SW 4.65m) and 1.85m wide across the body.

The Puretech 130 hatch starts at £24,365 in the UK, but GT trim is one rung down from the range-topping GT Premium and costs £29,285. It officially puts out 130g/km of CO2.