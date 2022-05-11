Peugeot 308 Hybrid 180 2022 UK review

The 308’s driving position, with its high-set instruments, low-slung steering column and downsized steering wheel, still seems curious at first - and it hasn’t changed much for this new model generation. You still feel as though you have to lock the steering wheel unnaturally low between your knees in order to see the car’s 10.0in digital instrument screen over the top of the flattened-off rim; and even when you do, the slightly squashed shape of the wheel itself means that, when you’ve got a quarter-turn of lock applied around roundabouts, your view of the instrument screen is blocked anyway. The unfamiliar feel of it passes with time, of course, but I’m still not sure I’d ever warm to Peugeot’s i-Cockpit ergonomics sufficiently as to prefer them to a conventional control layout, which is what the company claims its owners all unfailingly do.

Elsewhere, however, less qualified credit is due. Peugeot has presented and finished the 308’s interior with the familiar material style and flourish we’ve come to expect of it in recent years, but also lifted what we might call the 308’s underlying cabin quality quite a bit. Even the minor switches and harder-to-reach mouldings in the car feel solid and are quite appealing to the touch, while storage space is provided widely and freely around the forward passenger compartment.

And there’s major news on the topic of oddment storage. This is the first new right-hand-drive Peugeot that I can remember driving that gets a full-sized glove compartment, the company evidently having finally worked out how to move the left-hand-drive fuse box, which was the cause of the regrettable banishment of so many PSA Group driver’s handbooks to the passenger-side door bins of the history throughout the 1990s and 2000s. It's surely a major accomplishment for the British motoring press, which has been moaning about half-sized glove compartments in right-hand-drive Peugeots and Citroëns for decades, if ever we had one.

Out on the road, the 308 is a fairly agile-, fluent- and sweet-handling hatchback, even in PHEV form (in which the car weighs 300kg more than when combustion-powered, incidentally). If you want the car at its dynamic best, I’d recommend a sub-1300kg 1.2-litre petrol in mid-level Allure Premium trim and on 17in wheels, but even the hybrid is a keener and more composed steer than so many bigger, stodgier-feeling hatchbacks.