Mercedes-Benz G-Class G400d 2021 UK review

The enduring popularity of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is rooted in its combination of incredible off-road rugged utility with extravagant luxury. Basically, it's the ideal choice should you desire a vehicle capable of traversing a post-apocalyptic wasteland that can give you a soothing back massage while doing so.

The second generation G-Class (or G-Wagon, should you prefer) launched in 2018 with the G350d and the range-topping, slightly bonkers Mercedes-AMG G 63. This new G400d effectively replaced the G350d in the UK line-up as the entry-level model in the range. Of course, entry-level is a relative term here: the G-Wagon's combination of luxury and capability comes at a price: the cheapest G400d will set you back £98,525, and our AMG Line Premium Plus test car costs £115,995. Still, that does usefully undercut the £153,995 starting price of the 577bhp G63.

We tested the G400d back in 2019 when the powertrain was yet to be confirmed for the UK market, but this is our first experience of it on UK roads. The diesel is a more heavily tuned version of the turbocharged 3.0-litre in line six-cylinder unit that the 350d uses. Using a multi-channel exhaust gas recirculation system and variable valve lift control, the G400d is tuned to offer 326bhp and 516lb ft of torque, up from the G350d's 282bhp and 443lb ft.