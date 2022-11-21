Electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class to be revealed on 24 April

Mercedes will reveal the long-awaited electric G-Class at the Beijing motor show later this month.

Previously known as the EQG, the electric 4x4 will be sold as the G580 with EQ Technology later this year, following its reveal on 24 April at Auto China.

The G580 will headline a flurry of Mercedes reveals and debuts at the China show, with the new plug-in hybrid version of the AMG GT coupé and heavily updated EQS saloon also due to make their public debuts.

Mercedes will show the radical Concept CLA Class in China for the first time at the show too, ahead of the production version's global debut later this year.

The G580 was revealed in concept form at the Munich motor show in 2021, with a radical quad-motor powertrain that allows for unstoppable go-anywhere abilities – in keeping with the reputation of the G-Class – and means the EV can turn on the spot like BYD's similarly conceived Yangwang U8 4x4.

Preliminary technical specifications were revealed at a prototype launch in 2022 (see below), but the firm has yet to confirm its new EV's headline performance specifications.

It has revealed that the new electric G-Class will consume between 27.7-30.3kWh of energy per 62 miles travelled, reflecting an official efficiency figure of 2-2.2kWh. Based on a previously disclosed battery capacity of roughly 100kWh, that means the electric G-Class will have a range of around 200-220 miles.

It will be Mercedes-Benz’s ninth dedicated electric model, kicking off a whole new chapter of electrification for the traditional hardcore off-roader, a mainstay of the German car maker’s line-up since 1979.

The electric G-Glass is also earmarked to act as a technological spearhead for Mercedes-Benz’s newly created G (for Geländewagen) sub-brand, promising what G brand boss Emmerich Schiller describes as an “unparalleled combination of luxury and off-road ability for electric vehicles”.

He said: “From the start, it was decided the electric G-Class should be at least as good as the internal-combustion-engine model both on road and off road. We didn’t want to compromise on capabilities.”