British start-up Arcade Cars launches £100k G-Class restomod
British start-up Arcade Cars launches £100k G-Class restomod

Ex-Swiss Army 230 GEs are upgraded with 2.8-litre or electric powertrains and modernised interiors
Charlie Martin
News
2 mins read
31 July 2024

British start-up Arcade Cars has revealed a restomod of the Mercedes-Benz 230 GE, promising it strikes a balance between the charm of a classic G-Class and the usability of its modern counterpart.

Dubbed the Sojourn, it's based on the original (W460) long-wheelbase G-Class with six or eight seats and a range of petrol and electric powertrains.

It's exclusively a two-door with a soft-top roof, owing to Arcade sourcing cars from former Swiss Army stock.

Entry-level cars retain the original 2.3-litre four-pot petrol engine and four-speed automatic gearbox, sending 125bhp and 140lb ft through all four wheels.

Arcade also offers the larger 2.8-litre straight six from the contemporary 280 GE, modified with a new crankshaft, pistons and rods. It produces 149bhp and 175lb ft, down by 5bhp but up by 8lb ft compared with the original unit.

An electric option is currently being developed by Everrati, the British firm behind EV conversions of the 964 Porsche 911, 'Pagoda' Mercedes-Benz SL and Ford GT40.

Inside, the Sojourn is reupholstered with a choice of premium leathers or Alcantara.

It also gains an infotainment touchscreen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto smartphone mirroring, as well as a new sound system with a concealed subwoofer.

Arcade Cars Sojourn dashboard

Prices start at $130,000 (£100,000) and the first deliveries are scheduled for later this year, following the Sojourn’s debut at the Pebble Beach Concours.

Arcade also offers the Lion, an open-top two-seater, sourcing Mercedes 240 GD donor cars from Singaporean Army stock.

After that will be the Shadow, an electric conversion of the original F-body Porsche 911 and 912 with a Tesla Model S motor and Volkswagen batteries.

Arcade claims this coupé will hit 62mph in less than 5.0sec while offering DC fast-charging and around 250 miles of range.

289 31 July 2024

You cant take these jokers seriously!

