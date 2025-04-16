BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Mercedes-Benz G-Class harks back to 1980s ancestor
UP NEXT
Lexus ES primed for bold electric reinvention in Shanghai next week

New Mercedes-Benz G-Class harks back to 1980s ancestor

New ‘Stronger than the 1980s’ special edition gets classic looks and off-road-focused accessories

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
16 April 2025

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a special version of the G-Class that harks back to the 1979 original with a series of historic styling cues.

Called the G-Class ‘Stronger than the 1980s’, it swaps the modern car’s clear bonnet indicators for amber-tinted units like those of the original car and gains a set of classic-looking five-spoke alloy wheels

It is available in a choice of two two-tone liveries, with Agave Green or Colorado Beige paint contrasted against Night Black around the front fascia, skirting and grille, referencing the same scheme used on the original car.

Related articles

The ‘Schöckl Proved’ emblem mounted on the car’s B-pillar is updated to feature the original G-Class, and at the rear end, the Mercedes-Benz wordmark uses the same font as in the 1980s.

The roof rack, mudflaps, rear ladder and headlight meshes are borrowed from the Professional catalogue of optional extras available on the standard G-Class.

Inside, the seats are upholstered with Dove Grey chequered cloth and the ‘Stronger than the 1980s’ script is inscribed on the passenger grab handle. 

The puddle lights in the exterior mirrors project the message “stronger than time” onto the ground when either of the front doors is opened.

Mercedes-Benz G450d Stronger than the 1980s front – beige

The special edition is otherwise based on the regular G450d, packing a 3.0-litre diesel-powered straight six that puts out 382bhp. This yields a 0-62mph time of 5.8sec and fuel economy of 31.4mpg.

Mercedes will build a total of 460 examples, of the 1980s-inspired G-Class and each gets a plaque on the centre console to denote its place in the series. Prices start at £152,815.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

01 Suzuki eVitara 2025 Autocar review front driving lead
Suzuki eVitara
Suzuki eVitara
Honda HRV 36
Honda HR-V
7
Honda HR-V
Morgan Supersport 2025 Review front tracking 018
Morgan Supersport
Morgan Supersport
01 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review lead driving front
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
7
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
Ford Puma Gen E 2025 Review front corner 028
Ford Puma Gen-E
Ford Puma Gen-E

View all car reviews

Back to top

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used Mercedes-Benz G-Class cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz G Class 5.5 G63 V8 BiTurbo AMG SpdS+7GT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£69,995
53,700miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz G Class 3.0 G350 CDI V6 Night Edition G-Tronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£49,995
74,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz G-CLASS 5.5 G63 V8 BiTurbo AMG G-Tronic+ 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£52,888
79,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz G Class 5.4 G55 V8 AMG Tiptronic 4WD Euro 5 5dr
2011
£44,989
81,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz G-CLASS 5.5 G63 V8 BiTurbo AMG SpdS+7GT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£63,999
58,725miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz G-CLASS 5.5 G63 V8 BiTurbo AMG Edition 463 SpdS+7GT 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£69,990
66,400miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz G-CLASS 3.0 G350 CDI V6 Night Edition G-Tronic 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£66,430
18,714miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz G Class 5.5 G63 V8 BiTurbo AMG G-Tronic+ 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£57,995
65,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz G Class 5.5 G63 V8 BiTurbo AMG G-Tronic+ 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£48,995
90,542miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 297 cars
In partnership with

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
scrap 16 April 2025

Silly grab handle script aside, that is absolutely lovely. If I owned a country estate, this would be my car of choice. 

Latest Reviews

01 Suzuki eVitara 2025 Autocar review front driving lead
Suzuki eVitara
Suzuki eVitara
Honda HRV 36
Honda HR-V
7
Honda HR-V
Morgan Supersport 2025 Review front tracking 018
Morgan Supersport
Morgan Supersport
01 Skoda Kodiaq vrs 2025 Autocar review lead driving front
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
7
Skoda Kodiaq vRS
Ford Puma Gen E 2025 Review front corner 028
Ford Puma Gen-E
Ford Puma Gen-E

View all car reviews