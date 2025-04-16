Mercedes-Benz has unveiled a special version of the G-Class that harks back to the 1979 original with a series of historic styling cues.

Called the G-Class ‘Stronger than the 1980s’, it swaps the modern car’s clear bonnet indicators for amber-tinted units like those of the original car and gains a set of classic-looking five-spoke alloy wheels

It is available in a choice of two two-tone liveries, with Agave Green or Colorado Beige paint contrasted against Night Black around the front fascia, skirting and grille, referencing the same scheme used on the original car.

The ‘Schöckl Proved’ emblem mounted on the car’s B-pillar is updated to feature the original G-Class, and at the rear end, the Mercedes-Benz wordmark uses the same font as in the 1980s.

The roof rack, mudflaps, rear ladder and headlight meshes are borrowed from the Professional catalogue of optional extras available on the standard G-Class.

Inside, the seats are upholstered with Dove Grey chequered cloth and the ‘Stronger than the 1980s’ script is inscribed on the passenger grab handle.

The puddle lights in the exterior mirrors project the message “stronger than time” onto the ground when either of the front doors is opened.

The special edition is otherwise based on the regular G450d, packing a 3.0-litre diesel-powered straight six that puts out 382bhp. This yields a 0-62mph time of 5.8sec and fuel economy of 31.4mpg.

Mercedes will build a total of 460 examples, of the 1980s-inspired G-Class and each gets a plaque on the centre console to denote its place in the series. Prices start at £152,815.