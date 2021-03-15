Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Premium Plus 2021 UK review

When you think of Mercedes, what springs to mind? Luxury saloons? Convertibles? Coupés? Truth is the brand is famed for all of those things, but these days, its lifeblood is SUVs. I mean, it now has 11 of them on the books, as opposed to six saloons, four drop-tops and two coupés. Effectively, it lists almost twice as many off-roaders and crossovers as it does four-door family cars. That’s quite a thought.

The latest addition to its ranks of high-riding offerings is the Mercedes-AMG GLB 35, which on paper promises to be one of its most versatile. Not only does it claim to deliver the sort of speed and agility you expect from an AMG, but it also has the hardware to head as far off the beaten track as some of its more rugged cousins. Family-friendly versatility is also very much in evidence, as it touts a large boot and the ability to carry seven. And because it's at the more compact end of the firm’s SUV spectrum, it should be easy to live with and won’t cost the earth to run.

Under the slightly boxy and bluff-fronted exterior (it’s supposed to ape the iconic G-Wagon), this AMG-fettled GLB takes many of its cues from the smaller A35 hatchback and saloon. It uses the same turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine that delivers 302bhp and a very useful 295lb ft, albeit at a surprisingly high 3000rpm. Like its lower-slung counterparts, the GLB mates this motor to an eight-speed automatic gearbox and 4Matic four-wheel drive system that can split the engine’s torque from 100% to the front wheels, 50% to each axle or anything in between.

Suspension changes run to bespoke steering knuckles and control arms, plus a stiffer subframe assembly. The multi-link rear axle gets stronger hubs that are designed to take higher lateral loads, while the springs and dampers are stiffer and adaptive dampers are standard. There’s also a new speed-sensitive electrically assisted steering and larger AMG brakes (350mm discs at the front and 330mm at the rear). What you don’t get is the Off Road Engineering Pack, so there’s no hill descent control or specific driver modes for coping with loose surfaces.

Visually, the GLB benefits from the usual AMG upgrades, including the gaping trademark Panamericana front grille, a deep front splitter, twin exit exhausts and a large tailgate spoiler. Multi-spoke 20in rims are standard (a 21in design available) and wrapped in the ubiquitous Michelin Pilot Super Sport 4S rubber.

Inside, the standard GLB cabin is garnished with the familiar AMG three-spoke multifunction wheel, some chunkier front seats and metal-finished pedals.