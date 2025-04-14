Keeping up with the Mercedes model range has tested even the most studious price list observers over the past few years.

The CLE is a great example of how things have changed, as Mercedes has slimmed down its range of combustion-engined cars while adding new models at the same time.

Out went the C-Class and E-Class Coupé and Cabriolet, in came the CLE Coupé and Cabriolet to replace them.

While it straddles the C-Class and E-Class ranges, like the CLK did back in the 2000s, the CLE is effectively the same size as the E-Class and priced and positioned accordingly.

As well as the two different two-door bodystyles, there are myriad powertrain options, including four-cylinder diesel (remember those?) and petrols, a four-cylinder petrol-engined plug-in hybrid and a straight-six petrol.

Sitting atop them all is an AMG version. It’s a semi-skimmed 53, rather than the full-fat 63 or skimmed 43 models (more badges to get used to), but 443bhp and 413lb ft of torque from just 2200rpm sounds like plenty to me.

In old-school Mercedes-versus BMW money, the M4 appears to be a good comparison in performance terms, but we get only the hotter M4 Competition in the UK, which would go up against a mythical CLE 63.

In size terms, the CLE is actually more like the 8 Series, but the four-wheel-drive M850i is then a level above the CLE 53.

My head hurts now, so let’s keep it simple: the CLE 53 is a big, powerful coupé that looks to retain a level of everyday usability and civility with four-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic gearbox as standard, plus plenty of creature comforts.

MG performance and big Merc comfort: that’s the gist. Big money, too. While you can get a CLE from just under £55,000, our test car is north of £80,000 in range-topping Night Edition Premium Plus trim.

The base Porsche 911 cost that until fairly recently, but that’s now a £100,000 car, such is the level of inflation in car pricing at the moment.

You get lots of things as standard on the CLE 53: rear-wheel steering, adaptive sports suspension, electric and automatic controls for most functions, two large screens for the MBUX infotainment and driver display and lots of active safety features that beep and bong at you.