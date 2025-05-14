Track nights, drifting and lots of screenwash: 2000 miles in an MX-5

Culmination is one of those words that can be used in subtly different ways. We will ignore its archaic use (the reaching of the meridian by a celestial body) and delve straight into its two most popular meanings today.

One definition is the highest point of something, especially as attained after a long time. The other is the point at which something ends, having developed until it reaches this point.

Subtle differences, then. It can mean best, it can mean last and it can mean a mixture of the two, as in the example we’re considering here.

Next year, this version of the Mazda MX-5 (the ‘ND’ for Mazda aficionados) will have been on sale for a decade. Ten whole years for one model.

During its lifetime, it has gone through subtle changes and upgrades before culminating in this Homura-spec car. It’s basically all the bells and whistles, and what I think on paper is the best model.

Up front, it gets the 181bhp 2.0-litre engine. Round the back is the simple, lightweight canvas roof – not the heavy and complex metal one you get on the MX-5 RF.

It also has 17in BBS wheels, Recaro seats, a Bose sound system (with speakers in the headrests), Bilstein dampers, a limited-slip differential, Brembo brake calipers and a track mode. That’s the first meaning of culmination well and truly done.

The second alludes to it being the last. Which looks like the case, at least in the pure form we know and love the MX-5. Mazda’s next sports car is set to be a 370bhp hybrid, equipped with a rotary engine that generates power for the electric motors driving the wheels.