New Mazda MX-5 meets EV-converted original: which is best?

Electric NA or all the bells-and-whistles ND: on which MX-5 would my £35,000 (ish) go? Honestly, it’s the new one. But it’s closer than I thought it would have been.

The ‘NA’ you see here is indeed an electric car. When I wrote about it before, it garnered fury from the world of car bores. “Not a propa MX-5,” sang the chorus of middle-aged men in the online comments. But it ’s the real McCoy, rather than a soyboy.

The good folk at Oxfordshire based Electrogenic have ripped out the old 1.6 -litre four-banger and replaced it with a single electric motor powering the rear wheels. It makes 160bhp and 229lb ft of torque. Range is said to be in the region of 160 miles and, no, it ’s not a manual.

The ND Mazda MX-5 here is top banana in the range, called the Homura. To recap, up front is the familiar 181bhp 2.0 -litre atmo engine.

At the back, it’s kept simple with the regular fabric hood, not the fancy metal roof of the MX-5 RF. There are also 17in BBS alloy wheels, Recaro seats, a Bose sound system, Bilstein dampers, a limited-slip differential, a track mode and Brembo calipers.

Ostensibly, the ND stays closer to Mazda’s original 11-herbs-and-spices recipe than Electrogenic’s NA – perhaps just extending the ingredients list to 13 or 14 and adding a bit of kick.

The EV doesn’t stray too far from the 11, but it does change one of the vital elements, that of course being the powertrain.

Its instant torque is doled out via an open diff with no traction control whatsoever. This was fine for the original 115bhp NA, but for the EV, complete with skinny eco tyres at the rear, things get slidey really quickly.