Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review

You really have to admire Mazda’s determination to do things differently. Whether it’s holding out as the last maker of truly affordable sports cars, or rejecting large-capacity batteries for its debut EV with a view towards rotary range-extenders, the Japanese firm doesn’t play by everyone else’s rules.
That attitude is also true of the Mazda 2 supermini. Even after its most recent round of mid-life updates, it’s still one of the few cars in its class to remain naturally aspirated in all its forms - albeit now with mild-hybrid assistance. The efficiency-boosting tech was introduced last year for the entry-level and mid-range powertrains. Now it’s the turn of the top-end 113bhp model, which has been reintroduced for 2021.
The 1.5-litre four-cylinder has received an increased compression ratio and an upgraded exhaust manifold also helps keep emissions in check, but it’s the power hike that will enable it better to compete with turbo three-pot rivals from the likes of Ford and Seat.
It’s available on only the range-topping GT Sport Tech model tested here, which gets a full suite of interior technology and safety features as standard, including wireless smartphone mirroring, 360deg parking cameras, adaptive LED headlights and blind spot monitoring.
It's getting on a bit, but I always liked the 2. That said, the quoted 1540kg weight figure can't be right, surely! It's way too heavy for a supermini1
I too have also always liked the 2 and the way Mazda do things, I have always preferred a naturally aspirated engine to a turbo charged one, except in the hotter hatches where the turbo feels right at home, so this would still be a preference of mine, the down side is the price, it's not much more to step into a lower spec fiesta ST and only £5k off the superb i20N.