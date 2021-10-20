Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review

From £12,5407
More power and greater efficiency for the ageing supermini – but is that enough to keep pace with more modern rivals?
Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
by Tom Morgan-Freelander
20 October 2021

What is it?

You really have to admire Mazda’s determination to do things differently. Whether it’s holding out as the last maker of truly affordable sports cars, or rejecting large-capacity batteries for its debut EV with a view towards rotary range-extenders, the Japanese firm doesn’t play by everyone else’s rules.

That attitude is also true of the Mazda 2 supermini. Even after its most recent round of mid-life updates, it’s still one of the few cars in its class to remain naturally aspirated in all its forms - albeit now with mild-hybrid assistance. The efficiency-boosting tech was introduced last year for the entry-level and mid-range powertrains. Now it’s the turn of the top-end 113bhp model, which has been reintroduced for 2021.

The 1.5-litre four-cylinder has received an increased compression ratio and an upgraded exhaust manifold also helps keep emissions in check, but it’s the power hike that will enable it better to compete with turbo three-pot rivals from the likes of Ford and Seat.

It’s available on only the range-topping GT Sport Tech model tested here, which gets a full suite of interior technology and safety features as standard, including wireless smartphone mirroring, 360deg parking cameras, adaptive LED headlights and blind spot monitoring.

What's it like?

The 2’s cabin is still the same mix of old and new, with welcome upgrades such as a colour head-up display sitting above a delightfully analogue instrument cluster. The oversized speedometer might be flanked by simple LCD panels, but it can’t help but feel dated compared with the fully digital dashboards of rival superminis.

There’s an abundance of physical buttons, and the rotary infotainment controls are appreciated, although they remain a little too far back in the centre console. The touchscreen is on the small side and graphically basic, although it does at least support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Overall materials quality is great for the class, though, and Mazda’s minimalist styling punches above its weight.

On the road, the 2 is as well balanced and responsive to drive as ever, with precise and sensibly weighted steering. The whole experience is consistent, with no single element feeling out of sync with the way the car rides and handles. It doesn’t maintain that composure towards the limit, meaning a Ford Fiesta is still the benchmark, but for daily driving, it leaves little to complain about.

1 Mazda 2 2021 uk first drive review hero front

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review

Mazda 2 GT Sport Tech 115PS 2021 UK review
The uprated engine feels like a great match for this car’s dynamic ability, with a willingness to rev and enough potency to prevent motorway overtaking from requiring a great deal of forward planning. It does make you work a bit more than in rival superminis, often needing a downshift or two from cruising speeds, but it’s otherwise relaxed and smooth around town. The mild-hybrid system helps here and real-world fuel economy gets impressively close to Mazda’s official figures.

The gearlever isn’t as satisfying to slot home as the one in the MX-5, but it still shifts in an appealingly firm and precise manner. 

Should I buy one?

Given it first arrived in 2014, this generation of the Mazda 2 is one of the elder statesmen of the supermini class - and yet it still continues to impress with its unassuming nature. Its replacement, expected to be a badge-engineered Toyota Yaris hybrid, is unlikely to have as much charm. 

It doesn’t strive for dynamism, yet avoids being boring to drive. Supermini shoppers looking to stand out from the crowd should at least consider the 115, which doesn’t carry a huge premium over the less powerful engines but delivers greater all-round ability.

There’s no doubt it shows its age in certain areas, though, and keen drivers will likely be swayed by the Ford Fiesta’s sharper handling. 

Overdrive 20 October 2021

It's getting on a bit, but I always liked the 2. That said, the quoted 1540kg weight figure can't be right, surely! It's way too heavy for a supermini1

si73 20 October 2021
@Overdrive, I too thought the same of the weight, that can't be right, the 2 has always been a bit of a lightweight.
I too have also always liked the 2 and the way Mazda do things, I have always preferred a naturally aspirated engine to a turbo charged one, except in the hotter hatches where the turbo feels right at home, so this would still be a preference of mine, the down side is the price, it's not much more to step into a lower spec fiesta ST and only £5k off the superb i20N.

