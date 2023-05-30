BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mazda 2 goes on sale from £17,750 with fresh design inside and out

Supermini receives new front grille, updated wing surrounds and a sporty-looking trim
30 May 2023

The facelifted Mazda 2 supermini has gone on sale in the UK with a price tag of £17,750, bringing a significant styling overhaul both inside and out, along with new paint colours. 

The updated Mazda 2 now features wireless Apple CarPlay, climate control and cruise control as standard, and significantly undercuts the £20,360 Peugeot 208 and £22,110 Toyota Yaris.

Other changes include a new front grille that cuts into the headlights, updated wing surrounds and a lower, sportier bumper. Colour accent tabs now appear around the car, too.

The engine line-up remains the same as the existing car: 73bhp, 88bhp and 113bhp versions of a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine.

Mazda's e-Skyactiv-G mild-hybrid system features on cars specified with the six-speed manual gearbox but not on those with the six-speed automatic.

Mazda has also updated the 2's trim hierarchy, which now comprises Centre Line, Homura, Exclusive Line and Homura Aka. All gain bespoke design features, most prominently on the grille. 

Centre Line and Exclusive Line cars feature a colour panel across the lower part of the grille, yellow accent tabs on the grille and the rear bumper and gloss black wing-mirror surrounds, which Mazda says gives customers an increased number of colour combinations. 

Centre Line gets you a 15in alloy wheels, while Exclusive Line comes with a more eye-catching 16in set. 

Inside, Centre Line and Exclusive Line cars feature a new decorative dashboard panel, which is coloured mint, white or black, depending on the exterior paint colour.

 

The Mazda 2
The Mazda 2 name dates back to 2002. This latest version showcases the firm's Skyactiv technology and 'Kodo' styling

Mazda 2

Mazda's Skyactiv tech revolution transforms its cheapest model into a supermini capable of eclipsing many of its more established European rivals

Homura and Homura Aka cars represent the sportier options in the 2 range.

Homura cars get a sleeker bumper design, a black honeycomb grille with a red accent tab, black 16in alloy wheels and a black shark-fin roof antenna. 

Homura Aka cars add special black and silver metallic alloy wheels and a gloss black roof.

Mazda 2
The Mazda 2
The Mazda 2 name dates back to 2002. This latest version showcases the firm's Skyactiv technology and 'Kodo' styling
Both are equipped with black cloth seats with red trim, as well as a black gloss dashboard panel and red air vents. 

Homura Aka adds partial leather trim to the seats, more soft-touch materials throughout the cabin and a heated leather steering wheel.

ScruffsMD 30 May 2023
Think there is a mistake with the headline. This car isn’t related to the Toyota Yaris?
ScruffsMD 30 May 2023

Thanks for the correction 

ianp55 30 May 2023

Yes but still it's just a rebadged Toyota Yaris isn it? now that Mazda seems to be trying to position itself as a "premium brand" are we to assume that the company is exiting the supermini market sector.

ScruffsMD 30 May 2023

This car isn't related to the Yaris?

catnip 30 May 2023

But this car isn't related to the Yaris at all. The hybrid is, of course, but that is a completely different vehicle and not included in this facelift. A motoring journalist should be aware of these things.

Bar room lawyer 30 May 2023

Accuracy from Autocar "Journalists?" Don't be silly !!

jason_recliner 9 February 2023
Still the best driving city car by far (shares architecture with the Fiesta). Real shame they dropped the rear spoiler - it looked great.
smokey5877 30 May 2023

I don't think this is related to the Fiesta, that was a prvious gen car.

