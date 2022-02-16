New 2022 Mazda 2 Hybrid goes on sale from £20,300

Mazda is now taking orders for the new Toyota Yaris-based 2 Hybrid supermini, ahead of customer deliveries beginning in May.
It's available in a choice of three trims, like the Yaris - but with prices starting from £20,300 it is actually £520 cheaper than the car on which it is based. The pure-combustion Mazda 2 will continue to be sold for now, priced from £16,575.
The entry-level Pure car wears 15in steel wheels and contrasting black lower body cladding. Standard equipment includes rain-sensing windscreen wipers, LED rear lights, smartphone integration, a 7.0in touchscreen and radar cruise control.
Mid-rung Agile bumps the price up to £21,150, adding alloy wheels, a larger infotainment screen and a reversing camera, while the range-topping Select trim costs £23,610 and ticks every option box.
The 2 Hybrid the first production Mazda to arrive as part of a new electrified vehicle partnership between Toyota and Mazda. It will be built and supplied by Toyota but marketed exclusively as a Mazda model.
The first full hybrid to join Mazda's line-up, it will sit alongside mild-hybrid versions of the 2, 3, CX-30 and CX-5 and will eventually be joined by the brand's first plug-in hybrids, which are due from 2023.
The powertrain is carried over from the Yaris Hybrid, pairing a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with a single electric motor for a total system output of 114bhp. It will get from 0-62mph in 9.7sec and reach a top speed of 109mph.
The new 2 Hybrid is capable of up to 74mpg on the WLTP combined cycle while emitting between 87g/km and 93g/km of CO2.
Like the Yaris, it starts automatically in EV mode and can be driven with the engine off for short distances at low speeds. It's also equipped with regenerative-braking technology.
While Mazda takes the Yaris as the base for the 2 Hybrid in Europe, Toyota has previously marketed the existing 2 as the Yaris in North America.
Join the debate
Add your comment
Taken at face value and ignoring the badging controversy, this is way better looking than a Fiesta or Corsa, more economical, and competititve on pricing.
Whether it is badged as a Mazda or Toyota it deserves to do very well.
I really do not see the point of this.
Do these blatant re-badging exercises ever work out well for the manufacturer that is pretending the car is their own model?
You don't see many Suzuki Swace or Across models driving around but lots of Corollas and RAV-4s for example.
In fact it makes Mazda and Suzuki look like very poor cousins of Toyota (if the models were co-developed it would be a different matter) especially when the models are priced similarly but miss out on things like longer warranties etc. There should be some incentive for buying the rebadged model, but there doesn't seem to be, and Mazda and Suzuki don't have more desirable badges than Toyota.
Suzuki shouldn't have gone down the 'more upmarket' route as their cars were good, reliable, value for money models that undercut the competition - but not any more.
Mazda kid themselves they are sporty / upmarket, but by doing this with the Yaris, they've made themselves look like a company that is desperate for help and on its last legs.
Between January and October this year Suzuki sold 4,260 Swace cars across Europe and only 1,357 Across cars.
It will be way too expensive for you. Ignore, and buy an old VW.