Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder 2020 UK review

Seldom does any supercar rank high on the global agenda and that’s true now more than ever, but on planet Autocar the new Huracán Evo Spyder – and the Spyder specifically – feels significant.
For one thing, the Huracán is the likely final resting place for Lamborghini’s naturally aspirated V10 engine, and now that the midlife ‘Evo’ updates have been introduced, we’re closing in on the day the model gets mothballed. And that will be it for one of the greatest road-car engines of all time. Secondly, carbon monocoque or not (and in this case not), these days so scant is the dynamic disparity between open-air supercars and their enclosed counterparts that if you prefer the former, there are precious few drawbacks.
If you’d therefore like to secure an example of post-millennium Lamborghini at its most elemental, capable and mandible-slackening best, the Huracán Evo Spyder is the model to have.
That, at least, is one theory, and it’s one the spec-sheet does nothing to quell. Compared to the Huracán LP610-4 Spyder it supersedes, the Evo Spyder boasts ‘improvements’ almost everywhere you look, though the most significant development is the adoption of the phenomenal 5.2-litre V10 from the Performante. It uses new titanium valves with greater lift, plus a redesigned intake manifold. The system then culminates in a lightened, enlivened exhaust that threads two unmissable perforated barrels directly through the rear bodywork. The car is simply dripping in drama, and the extreme rake on the windscreen something truly special – even if it means you’re obliged to stop 15 yards short of the white line to see traffic lights changing colour.
So armed, the Spyder’s vital statistics are now 631bhp and 443lb, up 29bhp and 31lb ft, while top speed rises by 1mph to 202mph and the 0-62mph time drops by three tenths to 3.1sec. Crushing performance is guaranteed, and by 124mph the Spyder is a mere half-second behind the most deranged drop-top Lamborghini of them all – the 759bhp, V12-engined Aventador SVJ Roadster. Naturally the asking price has also grown, by £20,000 to £218,000, but if you can wait for the RWD rear-drive version, that dips to £188,000.
Cersai Lannister
Love it
This is such a well-written piece that captures the soul of a modern Lamborghini so well, it isn't really the best yet it's utterly the best at being a Lambo. I drove the new range a few years back and sniffily thought they would be a bit, well just a little too flash and lacking in substance. I was wrong, for as writer Lane eloquently explains it's fast - but more fundamentally it's fun.
I know a 911 GT Whatever will be faster on the track and a Ferrari more glamourous, or the McLaren a better, but generic, all-rounder but.... Although I'd never buy the cartoon-like Lambo, and its cliched driver associations, I'm just delighted it still exists.
Peter Cavellini
Just great.
I've driven one also, and a McLaren, and I'd say the Huaracan was easier to drive, good feel through the steering, brakes were progressive and easy modulated and to cap it all it sounded absolutely awesome, the McLaren, well, it was clinical, like programming a computer, push this button, turn the nob,and I have to say not a roomy as the Lambo, so, yes, I agree, it may not be first choice, but it made me feel good for a while.
Deputy
Road Trip
Would be amazing to drive one from my home in Yorkshire to Italy and back. Would be a mix of 4 days amazing driving and about 12 weeks in various countries quarantine......
Just Saying
Nothing further to add
You keep stealing my thunder!
