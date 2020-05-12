Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder 2020 UK review

Climb aboard and it’s akin to sitting in a pillbox. One lacking in legroom. The Huracán, like many mid-engined Lamborghinis of yore, has always been a machine for whom human occupancy is merely an afterthought, and this is especially true for the Huracán Spyder because the firewall sits further forward than in the coupe. Lamborghini’s new Sport seats should improve matters but this car doesn’t have them and taller drivers may still find their scalp grazes the canvas roof and their thighs occasionally brush the flat-bottomed steering wheel, which in 2020 feels unforgivable. The coupe fares better in this respect, though not much.

However, the Spyder does one brilliant trick the coupe can’t match, even before you drop the top. There’s a small rear screen that can be slid down to allow valvetrain-whirr and exhaust blare into the cabin. It’s hugely effective – genuine 'piped-in' engine noise – and it becomes the norm to have it down whatever the weather. Lowering the roof wholesale is then painless, taking 17 seconds via an electrohydraulic mechanism activated at up to 30mph.

And now the £218,000 Huracán Evo Spyder is ready for your undivided attention. We’re yet to drive the targa-top Ferrari 812 GTS, but that car’s 6.5-litre V12 aside there’s surely no comparable machine whose engine is so totally raw, enveloping and hair-trigger precise as this Lamborghini V10. And turbos be damned: 70% of the 412lb ft torque total is developed at only 1000rpm, so if you want to snag fourth gear and blow hot-hatches into oblivion when pulling away from 30mph zones, this car will do that without breaking a sweat.

And the noise – sorry to go on like this – is something else. Something utterly primal. The final thousand revolutions of the crankshaft as it closes in on 8500rpm get all the headlines, but between 3000 and 6000rpm the broad, induction-heavy and comically beefcake bellow is almost as enjoyable and permeates the surrounding area like sonic cement. Is it worth putting up with the Spyder’s interior ergonomics for this? Honestly, it’s not even a serious question.

But when your direct rivals are McLaren and Ferrari you need to deliver more than a glorious soundtrack. Most impressive is how unflustered the Lamborghini remains by the road beneath it, brushing off cambers and ripples without deviation and cornering in ultra-flat fashion. Potholes can send a brittle flutter through that peeled-open body but otherwise it feels every bit as stiff and secure as the coupe. And between the predictable linearity of the power delivery and the driven front axle – which is rarely, if the LDVI readout is to be believed, taking any less than one fifth of the available torque – traction and grip are heroic.

Equally, there’s still something vaguely contrived about the way the rear-wheel steering works with the torque vectoring, and perhaps the speed-dependent steering rack. Something that makes cornering in a neat, uniform arc come less intuitively than it should. The nose is almost too keen to attack an apex – though you could argue this suits the car’s rabid character – and the initial steering response feels binary. The standard-fit carbon-ceramic brakes are also massively powerful but a touch overservoed, so it can be difficult to establish a rhythm. And even with the dampers in their softest Strada setting, the suspension still feels overly firm and lacks the confidence-inspiring front-axle plushness of rivals.