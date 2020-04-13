Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD 2020 UK review

The RWD is also the finer driver's car, although what you gain from this new layout can take a moment to fully appreciate. As always with Lamborghini, you need to get the absurdity of it all out of your system before you can properly burrow under the car’s skin. When combined, the sound and the performance are as giddily pulverising as ever, and even without four-wheel drive, there’s never any issue with straight-line traction, at least on dry roads.

All you ever hear about is this magnificent engine’s top end, but so big are its lungs that you’ll have left almost anything else for dead by the time the needle has reached even 4000rpm, and from then on, things only get wilder. It's one of the greatest road car engines ever built, no question.

This dual-clutch gearbox is another highlight and the large but spindly paddle shifters remain a joy to use, being nicely weighted and enacting ultra-quick changes. As a method of reloading the engine for another surge to the 8500rpm redline, this takes some beating. Equally, if you want to lope about in Strada mode, with the dampers usefully softened off (Sport remains marginally too firm for the road and Corsa is straight-up brittle), this ’box goes about its business gently, leaning on the engine’s torque. In fact, drivability at low speeds is excellent and the very short wheelbase that makes the car so deliriously agile at speed also makes it easy to get along with in town. By comparison, the Aventador feels like putting an oil tanker up a canal.

But by far the best thing about the RWD is that, where the regular Huracán needs to be driven at breakneck speed in order to express itself, this new car flows more sweetly at sensible speeds and feels less frenetic. Without rear wheels that swivel, the steering rack can feel lazy mid-corner, but without the corruption of driveshafts, its initial travel is cleaner and lighter, and less unsprung mass means the front axle also rides bumps in the road more fluently.

Better still, with nothing pulling the car’s nose along, there’s more of a squatting sensation at the rear through corners. Technically speaking, this is less desirable than a perfectly flat body, but it feels far more satisfying from behind the wheel. Really chase throttle and you’ll also get the rear tyres ever so slightly over-rotating with a degree of delicacy that’s beyond the regular Evo.