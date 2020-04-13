Lamborghini Huracan Evo RWD 2020 UK review

What is it?
Lamborghini likes to keep us waiting for the sweetest derivative of its entry-level supercar.
It’s a cruel habit, I know, and one that took root in 2009 with the much-loved Gallardo LP550-2 Balboni, which arrived a mere six years after the introduction of the original ‘baby Lambo’. There was then a delay of two years between the launch of the Huracán LP610-4 and the considerably better LP580-2. And now, only after the coupé and Spyder versions of the widely revised Huracán Evo have enjoyed generous head starts, has Lamborghini presented its latest potential gem: the Huracán Evo RWD.
As the name suggests, and as formerly denoted in Lamborghini nomenclature by the number ‘2’, this is a rear-wheel-drive model. It is also now the most attainable rung on the Huracán ladder, costing £34,000 less than the ‘normal’, four-wheel-drive Evo. At £164,000, the RWD is priced closer to the £149,000 McLaren 570S than Ferrari’s £203,500 F8 Tributo and therefore looks good value, although there are some eye-watering options. The transparent engine cover alone costs £4860, while composite brake discs will set you back £5412 and a DAB radio an indefensible £648. All in, the Verde Selvans example seen here totals £223,000.
What you lose, apart from the front driveshafts, is the standard Evo’s four-wheel steering and highly effective torque-vectoring electronics. You also lose 33kg from the kerb weight and 29bhp from the howling 5.2-litre V10, which is otherwise transplanted directly, titanium valves and all, from the bowels of the outgoing Huracán Performante.
