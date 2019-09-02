Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring 2019 review

From £149,9958
New Touring version of Jaguar Project 8 ditches the big wing in search of a more subtle, road-biased approach

Our Verdict

Jaguar XE SV Project 8

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 2018 road test review hero front

Limited-run super-saloon looks bred for the track, but Jaguar's Project 8 delivers on the road as well

2 September 2019

What is it?

Sales of the track-hardened, Nürburgring lap time-beating Jaguar XE SV Project 8 have been slow, despite there being a limited production run of just 300 examples. In an effort to shift the remaining examples, Jaguar identified the desire among potential punters for a less extreme, road-biased version, so now we have this new Touring model.

What’s new? Not a lot, really. The big change is to the aerodynamics, with the deletion of the huge, downforce-generating spoiler at the rear, which is replaced by a far more subtle lip on the trailing edge of the tailgate. To rebalance the forces, there’s also a new splitter at the front. Oh, and the top speed has been pegged back from 200mph to 186mph in deference to the resulting reduction in very high-speed stability. Anything else? Well, you can only have the car in this configuration with the back seats in place, so no two-seat, roll cage-equipped Track Pack option here.

The rest of the car is unchanged, which means it’s the same bespoke-built machine as before. There’s less aero, but the wide-arched body is still bristling with intent and still only features the roof and door skins from the standard XE.

Power comes from the familiar 592bhp supercharged 5.0-litre V8 that drives all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The front and rear tracks have been widened by 24mm and 73mm respectively, while the double-wishbone suspension gets niceties such as recalibrated adaptive dampers and anti-roll bars, billet suspension knuckles and squidge-free ball joints. Finally, the 20in wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tyres and fit over vast carbon-ceramic disc brakes.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

What's it like?

To be honest, the Touring is pretty much the same as the track versions. Yet that’s no bad thing, because despite its circuit focus, size and weight (1757kg no less), the XE SV Project 8 is an engaging and entertaining road car. Not only is it supremely fast and impressively poised, but it also delivers a sense of occasion that’s arguably unrivalled.

As a road car, it feels a little too stiff at first, and at low speeds it follows every change in the Tarmac topography with unerring precision. Yet despite that, you notice the ride never gets crashy, with the adaptive dampers just rounding the edges of the worst of the imperfections. Get some load going through the car and, apart from on really lumpy and torn surfaces, you’ll discover just enough composure and suppleness to keep you connected and just about comfortable.

Grip from those gumball Michelins is immense in the dry; you’d have to be driving to end it all to unstick this car. Yet that doesn’t make the Touring one-dimensional, because you’re always being given feedback, through both the seat of your pants and the Alcantara-covered wheel. Speaking of which, the electrically assisted steering is quick and precise, and while it’s not as gritty and chatty as that of the Porsche 911 GT3, there’s enough going on to build up an accurate picture of what’s happening.

Turn-in is extremely positive, while the four-wheel drive system strikes a fine balance between adjustability and security. This isn’t a tail-happy machine by any stretch of the imagination, but there’s enough torque being sent to the rear under most situations to allow a combination of steering and throttle to adjust your line when you’re really going for it. Mind you, experience of the Cup 2s in wet or damp conditions confirms that you’ll need to be on your guard even with the stability control switched on.

Of course, a big part of the XE SV Project 8’s appeal is that powerhouse of a supercharged V8. With 592bhp and 516lb ft, it delivers a startling turn of speed, pulling with demented conviction from almost anywhere in the rev range. Jaguar reckons the 0-62mph sprint takes 3.3sec, and it feels just that quick, even if the eight-speed auto lacks the speed and smoothness of the best dual-clutch units. But it’s the noise that really capativates, especially with titanium exhaust’s adaptive flaps fully open. It’s loud as it bellows and crackles away, but it’s an authentic sound; if you don’t burst out laughing with every artillery barrage-backed upshift, you need to be checked for signs of life.

Should I buy one?

There’s no rational case for the XE SV Project 8 on so many levels, but in Touring guise it at least makes a less irrational argument for itself. Even without the wings it’s still no Q-car, but it does signal its intent as a more usable option.

It's unlikely be your daily driver, but it could be. Just. And where the standard car, and the Track Pack in particular, came to close to the orbit of supremely talented track day heroes as the 911 GT3, the Touring’s ability to bring along friends and family in a slightly less ostentatious package makes it a compelling, if pricey, proposition.

And with just 15 examples planned, it'll certainly have exclusivity on its side.

Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring ​specification

Where Warwickshire, UK Price £149,995 On sale Now Engine 5000cc, 8cyls, turbocharged, petrol Power 592bhp at 6500rpm Torque 516lb ft at 3500rpm Gearbox 8-spd automatic Kerb weight 1757kg Top speed 186mph (limited) 0-62mph 3.3sec Fuel economy 25.7mpg CO2 254g/km Rivals Porsche 911 GT3, BMW M3 CS

Join the debate

Comments
10

TStag

2 September 2019

A complete waste of time but I’d love one

superstevie

2 September 2019
TStag wrote:

A complete waste of time but I’d love one

Absolutely agree. Just wished they'd offer it in rhd as well

Dear Autocar website designers,

I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?

Thanks

clara robles

2 September 2019

Best offer ... Google paid for everyone online work from home 729 to 935 Dollars per day.My younger sister has been without work for two months and the prior month her check was $27358 by working at home for 3 hours working a day and earnings can be even greater over time ... So I started

 

......... >>>>>>>>     www.Maxjob10.Com

clara robles

clara robles

2 September 2019

Best offer ... Google paid for everyone online work from home 729 to 935 Dollars per day.My younger sister has been without work for two months and the prior month her check was $27358 by working at home for 3 hours working a day and earnings can be even greater over time ... So I started

 

......... >>>>>>>>     www.Maxjob10.Com

clara robles

JMax18

2 September 2019

Absolutley incredible....

But they have been more than a bit greedy about the price. They could have made a decent profit from far less. 

Ive no doubt this is an incredible machine, and that the SVO guys have worked wonders on it, but consider the fact that you can get a 540C for 30 grand less.....

JMax

Peter Cavellini

2 September 2019

 They are only going to make 15, 15! Of them, as for price, you’ll oay that for a GTR! , but, I do agree, there should be the option of RH drive, surely if your only making 15 that it could’ve been engineered so right and left hand drive could be accommodated?

Peter Cavellini.

Citytiger

2 September 2019

take the opportunity to fit the newly vastly improved interior at the same time.. 

jer

2 September 2019

Buttons in the interior as well. if you want to lift the brand create a splash you need more than 15 to be made. I love the gap between the rear wheels and bumper, looks purposeful. Jags V8 is still competitive but the way turbos can improve test C02 makes them more attractive. Given Jag is supposed to be more agile than German mfers and volumes are lower why is'nt this series production a lower cost?

Madelyn beam

2 September 2019

Best offer ... Google paid for everyone online work from home 729 to 935 Dollars per day.My younger sister has been without work for two months and the prior month her check was $27358 by working at home for 3 hours working a day and earnings can be even greater over time ... So I started

............................... >>>>>>>>>>>>     www.Maxjob10.Com

Madelyn beam

koyaanisqatsi

2 September 2019

this car never made any sense to me, 

 

why spend all that development time fitting the V8 in the XE and then charge £150 grade for it? instead of making a proper R version XE at M3 money and have a halo car that gives the rest of the XE range street cred ........... (if they had bothered to design a real Jaguar interior for the whole range in the first place of course!). 

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week