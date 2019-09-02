Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring 2019 review

What is it?
Sales of the track-hardened, Nürburgring lap time-beating Jaguar XE SV Project 8 have been slow, despite there being a limited production run of just 300 examples. In an effort to shift the remaining examples, Jaguar identified the desire among potential punters for a less extreme, road-biased version, so now we have this new Touring model.
What’s new? Not a lot, really. The big change is to the aerodynamics, with the deletion of the huge, downforce-generating spoiler at the rear, which is replaced by a far more subtle lip on the trailing edge of the tailgate. To rebalance the forces, there’s also a new splitter at the front. Oh, and the top speed has been pegged back from 200mph to 186mph in deference to the resulting reduction in very high-speed stability. Anything else? Well, you can only have the car in this configuration with the back seats in place, so no two-seat, roll cage-equipped Track Pack option here.
The rest of the car is unchanged, which means it’s the same bespoke-built machine as before. There’s less aero, but the wide-arched body is still bristling with intent and still only features the roof and door skins from the standard XE.
Power comes from the familiar 592bhp supercharged 5.0-litre V8 that drives all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The front and rear tracks have been widened by 24mm and 73mm respectively, while the double-wishbone suspension gets niceties such as recalibrated adaptive dampers and anti-roll bars, billet suspension knuckles and squidge-free ball joints. Finally, the 20in wheels are wrapped in Michelin Pilot Cup 2 tyres and fit over vast carbon-ceramic disc brakes.
Join the debate
TStag
A complete waste of time but
A complete waste of time but I’d love one
superstevie
TStag wrote:
Absolutely agree. Just wished they'd offer it in rhd as well
Dear Autocar website designers,
I understand your need to bring revenue in with advertising. However, can you do it in a way that makes your site usable please?
Thanks
clara robles
Best Online Job
Best offer ... Google paid for everyone online work from home 729 to 935 Dollars per day.My younger sister has been without work for two months and the prior month her check was $27358 by working at home for 3 hours working a day and earnings can be even greater over time ... So I started
......... >>>>>>>> www.Maxjob10.Com
clara robles
clara robles
Best Online Job
Best offer ... Google paid for everyone online work from home 729 to 935 Dollars per day.My younger sister has been without work for two months and the prior month her check was $27358 by working at home for 3 hours working a day and earnings can be even greater over time ... So I started
......... >>>>>>>> www.Maxjob10.Com
clara robles
JMax18
Absolutley incredible....
Absolutley incredible....
But they have been more than a bit greedy about the price. They could have made a decent profit from far less.
Ive no doubt this is an incredible machine, and that the SVO guys have worked wonders on it, but consider the fact that you can get a 540C for 30 grand less.....
Peter Cavellini
Greedy?!
They are only going to make 15, 15! Of them, as for price, you’ll oay that for a GTR! , but, I do agree, there should be the option of RH drive, surely if your only making 15 that it could’ve been engineered so right and left hand drive could be accommodated?
Peter Cavellini.
Citytiger
Why didnt they
take the opportunity to fit the newly vastly improved interior at the same time..
jer
I noticed the old
Buttons in the interior as well. if you want to lift the brand create a splash you need more than 15 to be made. I love the gap between the rear wheels and bumper, looks purposeful. Jags V8 is still competitive but the way turbos can improve test C02 makes them more attractive. Given Jag is supposed to be more agile than German mfers and volumes are lower why is'nt this series production a lower cost?
Madelyn beam
Online Earning Best Job
Best offer ... Google paid for everyone online work from home 729 to 935 Dollars per day.My younger sister has been without work for two months and the prior month her check was $27358 by working at home for 3 hours working a day and earnings can be even greater over time ... So I started
............................... >>>>>>>>>>>> www.Maxjob10.Com
Madelyn beam
koyaanisqatsi
this car never made any sense
this car never made any sense to me,
why spend all that development time fitting the V8 in the XE and then charge £150 grade for it? instead of making a proper R version XE at M3 money and have a halo car that gives the rest of the XE range street cred ........... (if they had bothered to design a real Jaguar interior for the whole range in the first place of course!).
Add your comment