Jaguar XE SV Project 8 Touring 2019 review

To be honest, the Touring is pretty much the same as the track versions. Yet that’s no bad thing, because despite its circuit focus, size and weight (1757kg no less), the XE SV Project 8 is an engaging and entertaining road car. Not only is it supremely fast and impressively poised, but it also delivers a sense of occasion that’s arguably unrivalled.

As a road car, it feels a little too stiff at first, and at low speeds it follows every change in the Tarmac topography with unerring precision. Yet despite that, you notice the ride never gets crashy, with the adaptive dampers just rounding the edges of the worst of the imperfections. Get some load going through the car and, apart from on really lumpy and torn surfaces, you’ll discover just enough composure and suppleness to keep you connected and just about comfortable.

Grip from those gumball Michelins is immense in the dry; you’d have to be driving to end it all to unstick this car. Yet that doesn’t make the Touring one-dimensional, because you’re always being given feedback, through both the seat of your pants and the Alcantara-covered wheel. Speaking of which, the electrically assisted steering is quick and precise, and while it’s not as gritty and chatty as that of the Porsche 911 GT3, there’s enough going on to build up an accurate picture of what’s happening.

Turn-in is extremely positive, while the four-wheel drive system strikes a fine balance between adjustability and security. This isn’t a tail-happy machine by any stretch of the imagination, but there’s enough torque being sent to the rear under most situations to allow a combination of steering and throttle to adjust your line when you’re really going for it. Mind you, experience of the Cup 2s in wet or damp conditions confirms that you’ll need to be on your guard even with the stability control switched on.

Of course, a big part of the XE SV Project 8’s appeal is that powerhouse of a supercharged V8. With 592bhp and 516lb ft, it delivers a startling turn of speed, pulling with demented conviction from almost anywhere in the rev range. Jaguar reckons the 0-62mph sprint takes 3.3sec, and it feels just that quick, even if the eight-speed auto lacks the speed and smoothness of the best dual-clutch units. But it’s the noise that really capativates, especially with titanium exhaust’s adaptive flaps fully open. It’s loud as it bellows and crackles away, but it’s an authentic sound; if you don’t burst out laughing with every artillery barrage-backed upshift, you need to be checked for signs of life.