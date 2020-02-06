Hyundai i10 Premium 1.2 MPi 2020 UK review

Hyundai’s humble city car enters its third generation considerably less humble than the version it replaces. But then it had to be.

In the seven years the previous model has been on sale, the entire concept of what a small car needs to be has evolved. Small, nimble and affordable isn’t enough; now customers expect active safety aids and technology that puts their smartphones to shame. Oh, and if it could not look like a boring econo-box, that’d be great.

So the i10 has grown up, with more eye-catching styling that borrows just as much from Hyundai’s larger cars as it does from the outgoing model. The distinctive front grille still hides the foglights as before, but the wheelbase has been stretched and body widened to give it a more purposeful look.

It also affords front and rear passengers a bit of extra room in the modernised interior, which has filtered down from higher up in the range. An 8.0in touchscreen is standard on mid-spec SE Connect cars and above - the biggest you’ll find in any city car, according to Hyundai. Navigation is only included with the optional £1000 Tech Pack, which also adds goodies such as wireless phone charging and traffic sign recognition, but with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, it doesn’t feel like a necessity. Elsewhere, our top-spec Premium model gains heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and LED daytime running lights.