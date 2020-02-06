Hyundai i10 Premium 1.2 MPi 2020 UK review

From £9,2168
Well-equipped city car is composed and even (whisper it) entertaining on UK roads

Our Verdict

Hyundai i10

Hyundai i10 2020 road test review - hero front

Third-generation city car arrives to dispel the rumours of the class’s demise

Tom Morgan, deputy digital editor
6 February 2020
Hyundai i10 Premium 1.2 MPi 2020 UK

What is it?

Hyundai’s humble city car enters its third generation considerably less humble than the version it replaces. But then it had to be.

In the seven years the previous model has been on sale, the entire concept of what a small car needs to be has evolved. Small, nimble and affordable isn’t enough; now customers expect active safety aids and technology that puts their smartphones to shame. Oh, and if it could not look like a boring econo-box, that’d be great.

So the i10 has grown up, with more eye-catching styling that borrows just as much from Hyundai’s larger cars as it does from the outgoing model. The distinctive front grille still hides the foglights as before, but the wheelbase has been stretched and body widened to give it a more purposeful look. 

It also affords front and rear passengers a bit of extra room in the modernised interior, which has filtered down from higher up in the range. An 8.0in touchscreen is standard on mid-spec SE Connect cars and above - the biggest you’ll find in any city car, according to Hyundai. Navigation is only included with the optional £1000 Tech Pack, which also adds goodies such as wireless phone charging and traffic sign recognition, but with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, it doesn’t feel like a necessity. Elsewhere, our top-spec Premium model gains heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and LED daytime running lights.

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

The one thing that hasn’t evolved is the engine. While the Volkswagen e-Up, Skoda Citigo-e and Seat Mii have all embraced electric motors, the i10 is sticking with a choice of two combustion engines. This 1.2-litre four-pot is the most powerful - at least until the i10 N-Line arrives later this year with a turbocharged 1.0-litre triple.

What's it like?

It's perfectly happy in the environment for which it was designed, and refreshingly capable away from it.  Unlike the lesser-powered 1.0-litre car we spent time with on the Continent earlier this year, the more potent 1.2 doesn’t feel out of place once you find faster roads away from the town centre. Overtakes still take planning (and a downshift or two), but motorways aren’t the no-go zones they can feel like in some city cars.

The 1.2 feels more relaxed at slower speeds, as you don’t need to thrash it quite so hard to keep up with the flow of traffic, and for the most part it doesn’t make its presence felt inside the cabin. Stop-start traffic does highlight the rather high clutch bite point and a need to feed in more revs than you’d think to avoid stalling, though.

Light steering and a tight turning circle are par for the course for any city car, but the i10 manages both without compromising higher-speed stability. Things weight up progressively and respond directly to your inputs, but push on through corners and the chassis isn’t quite as eager to play as more focused superminis. It’s still an improvement on the outgoing car and isn’t short on fun when you find the right roads. 

More impressive is the ride, which is easily among the best of any city car. Even on 16in wheels, it copes well with pockmarked roads and uneven surfaces. While it can’t claim to best the comfort of superminis such as the Vauxhall Corsa, it does give some other cars in the class above a run for their money.

Should I buy one?

Anyone looking for a capable and well-equipped city car would be wise to put the i10 on their shortlist. And while Hyundai may expect the 1.0-litre models to sell in bigger numbers, this 1.2 feels more at ease outside of city limits.

It looks the part, handles well enough for the class and makes fewer interior compromises than its rivals. But then you’d expect as much, given the price. At £14,995, it’s already nudging close to supermini territory, and that’s before you include the £1000 Tech Pack that adds much of what makes the cabin such an upgrade over other city cars.

You should still be able to put one on your drive for less than £200 a month. Just keep in mind that stepping up to the class above isn’t going to set you back a huge amount more.

Hyundai i10 1.2 MPi Premium specification

Where Surrey, UK Price £14,995 On sale Now Engine 4 cyls, 1197cc, turbo, petrol Power 82bhp at 6000rpm Torque 87lb ft at 4200rpm Gearbox 5-spd manual Kerb weight 932kg 0-62mph 12.6sec Top speed 106mph Fuel economy 51.4mpg CO2 108g/km, Rivals Volkswagen Up, Kia Picanto

Add your comment

Log in or register to post comments

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week