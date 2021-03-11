Ford Mustang Mach-E RWD 2021 UK review

In the opening months of 2021, the entry-level member of the Mustang family is no longer a sleek, slightly agro-looking two- door coupé with a heavily boosted four-pot motor at its nose. Instead, it’s this: an electric four-door SUV that Ford calls the Mustang Mach-E Standard Range RWD. Bit of a mouthful, that; and an extremely vivid sign of the times.

You’ll have formed your own opinion by now on Ford’s decision to slap that fabled pony badge and nameplate on the Mach-E, so we won’t delve into that aspect in any great detail here. But if it means that we’ll live in a world where the full-fat, big-daddy V8 Mustang is around for a few more years, then I’m on board with that call.

This particular version of the new electric Mustang is priced from £40,350, or £37,350 once you deduct the government’s plug-in grant. Unlike the dual-motor Extended Range AWD model that we reviewed a couple of months back, this rear- driven version makes use of a single electric motor. It’s mounted at the back of the car and develops 266bhp and 317lb ft – enough to help this 1.9-tonne car accelerate from a standing start to 62mph in 6.9sec.

Power comes from a 68kWh (net capacity) lithium ion battery that is housed beneath the car’s floor and is good for a WLTP-certified range of 273 miles. That’s about 60 miles less than the range-topper, and 40 miles less than the new Volkswagen ID 4 First Edition – but still no bad showing. DC fast charging is possible up to a maximum of 115kW.