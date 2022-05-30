Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review

At the back end of last year, fast Ford fan clubs across the country cracked out the caterpillar cakes to mark the 40th anniversary of a car that is arguably the very embodiment of the phrase 'cult hero': the Fiesta XR2.

At around the same time, Ford revealed an updated version of that pepper-potted delinquent’s modern-day descendant, the Ford Fiesta ST, which is an automotive rarity in arguably matching its hallowed forebear for both enthusiast appeal and critical acclaim, helping to appease the bluest-blooded fast Ford fans, who are no doubt still raging about the mainstream rebirth of the Mustang and Puma nameplates.

A more aggressive front end treatment, upgraded driver aid package and digital gauge cluster are the defining differentiators from the pre-facelift ST, but you'll also have clocked the new Mean Green paint option (Snot Rocket must already have been trademarked).

Arguably more significant is what's no longer offered: the three-door version, which has bitten the dust in line with Ford's ploy to streamline its line-up and clear order backlogs as it prepares to go all-electric. The standard car now exclusively has four entrances and exits as well, which – aside from whether you think the proportions and usability have been enhanced – does rather bring into question the supermini's ongoing viability, particularly when the larger (and thus now more popular) Ford Puma can be had for roughly the same money - including as a souped-up ST.