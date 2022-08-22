Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D 2022 UK drive

8
Vauxhall's reborn hatchback gets three drivetrain options - could diesel be the unlikely pick of the bunch?
Autocar-Felix-Page
by Felix Page
22 August 2022

In what could be the unlikeliest comeback story since Kate Bush topping the charts a few weeks ago with her 1985 song Running Up That Hill, diesel is enjoying a bit of a resurgence in the new car market. Even after years of demonisation, diesel still just about stands proud as the most affordable and time-efficient means of covering large distances at a constant pace. 

Until the advent of solid-state batteries and the proliferation of EV chargers across Europe, there will surely remain a place in certain product line-ups for a variant that sups from black pumps. That’s why the new Vauxhall Astra (like the Citroen C4 and Peugeot 308 to which it’s closely related) is offered with a diesel engine as well as petrol, plug-in hybrid and electric power. 

That’s unparalleled drivetrain diversity and welcomed particularly in this instance, given the flexibility of purpose that it affords Vauxhall’s Ford Focus rival. Urban runabout, fleet-friendly family car or proper mile-muncher: it can do it all. 

The diesel comes equipped with a 1.5-litre turbo four-pot producing a humble-sounding 128bhp, so it’s light on outright straight-line pace, but more importantly it serves up an agreeable 221lb ft of torque, which makes itself well known off the mark and through the mid-range – giving that lazy but effective grunt that makes driving an oil-burner feel like such a comparatively low-effort and unthinking experience. 

The reserves are sent to the front axle via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which, while sadly not controlled by the lovely trigger-like shifter fitted to other recent Stellantis cars, is responsive, is appropriately ratioed and goes about its business without much fuss – which is to say with minimal hesitation or jerking. 

This lump will muster upwards of 60mpg on the WLTP test cycle, so it’s a good deal more frugal than the near-identically powerful but slightly nippier 1.2-litre turbo petrol triple we tested recently – although obviously it’s at its best at a high-speed cruise. And that’s not only for economical reasons. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Vauxhall Astra Ultimate 519703
Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D 2022 UK drive
Vauxhall Astra 1.5 Turbo D 2022 UK drive
Honda Civic EHev Blue 109
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
Honda Civic 2022 UK review
skoda fabia monte carlo 001 cornering
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo 2022 UK review
Nissan Ariya Red cornering front
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Advance 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge front action
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2022 UK drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

At idle and under load, this is a gruff-sounding engine that doesn’t marry up aurally with what is otherwise a resoundingly successful and overtly premium design overhaul – inside and out – for the Astra. It fades away at a stride, but getting there is a reminder of why it has always been difficult to feel particularly inspired by the soundtrack of a diesel, and the Astra’s ride isn’t quite quiet enough or soft enough to compensate for the noise. 

Really, though, those are small flaws in a product that feels like it should cost much more than it does. The cabin is far more visually inspiring than that of any form of Focus (even with a good lashing of fingerprint-prone piano black plastic) and the clear and intuitive touchscreen system infotainment betters the oft-frustrating one in the Seat Leon and the Volkswagen Golf. Everything is largely where you expect it to be – save for a couple of functions that require some menu-delving – and it feels as comfy and roomy as anything comparable. 

Our car was in mid-rung GS Line trim, and while the concept of a circa- £30k middling Astra requires a bit of a mental adjustment, it still feels like pretty darn good value if you take into account the recent astronomical hikes in new car prices generally. We have a 360deg parking camera, intelligent adaptive cruise control, wireless smartphone mirroring, dual-zone climate control, puddle lights and so on. 

It’s a generous package, but top tip: the range-topping Ultimate, with its wireless smartphone charger, jazzier wheels and panoramic sunroof, can be had for less than a grand more than the GS Line with a few options added. Peruse the price list carefully. 

Advertisement
Add a comment…