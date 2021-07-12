David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition 2021 UK review

The interior is pleasingly finished with fixed-back bucket seats and a half cage (and harness options), although none of that changes the Mini-ish driving position, nor the fact that despite this being a tiny car, you don’t feel cramped.

It’s only 3.05m long and 1.47m wide but the windscreen is a distance away from you as it is on a modern Mini's, while there’s a short-legged, long armed driving position with a heavily angled wheel which you get used to very quickly.

Likewise the offset but deftly weighted pedals, which lend themselves to the heel and toeing you’ll need given this twin-SU carbureted engine doesn’t want to rev cleanly under heavy loads below around 3000rpm, while after that it rorts impeccably cleanly up to a 6500rpm redline.

On full throttle, or in fact on part or no throttle, the unassisted steering darts around but always lets you know what it’s up to, and because there’s some compliance and roll in the chassis, even though this is a sub-800kg car, steering weight, feel and feedback build linearly.

On track that translates to a car that’s all about its front end (as I understand classic racing Minis often were). As you first turn, on a trailed throttle or brake, the Oselli edition is very mobile and from apex onwards, under power, the steering gets a bit stickier and the front hangs on extremely gamely, while the back sort of hangs out behind it, drifting around foursquare like it’s a trailer or on castors.