To mark the launch of the Ford Explorer, Lexie Alford became the first person to circumnavigate the globe in an EV.

The 18,600-mile, 27-country journey traversed territory as diverse as the Australian outback, the mountains of Bhutan and the Atacama desert.

Impressive stuff, but of more relevance to me – and you, I would expect – is how the Explorer will tackle slightly more real-world adventures, such as the traffic-clogged streets of Twickenham, the bumpy moorland roads of Somerset and the relentless roundabouts of Milton Keynes.

Now, I doubt I’ll get close to Alford’s epic quest in terms of accumulated mileage over the coming months, but I will be tackling those more real-world environments – and with enough time behind the wheel hopefully to gain an understanding of what remains a very curious machine. A controversial one, too.

This is, as you may recall, the Ford that isn’t entirely a Ford: it’s built on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB electric car platform, as part of a broad deal between the two firms that has helped the Blue Oval expand its EV line-up beyond the larger Mustang Mach-E.

That said, Ford says that while it has taken a VW Group platform, it has developed its own vehicle with its own character. It’s also the Explorer that isn’t really an Explorer: the name comes from a long-running US market SUV, although one that is both larger and very much not electrically powered.

To British buyers not versed in Ford’s US lineup, that’s possibly more confusing than controversial: certainly Ford attracted less opprobrium for using the name than if they had, say, wheeled out an electric SUV-coupé and called it a Capri. Imagine!