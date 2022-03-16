Dacia Jogger 1.0 TCe 110 Comfort 2022 UK review

What is it?
Another compact-class value champion from ascendent budget brand Dacia, and this time a bit of a versatility champion too. The Dacia Jogger is a smallish estate-cum-seven-seat MPV; an indirect replacement for the old Logan MCV in a way, but done with much greater individuality and charm.
We’ve already had a go in Europe, but with the UK launch of the car, Dacia has confirmed the numbers that matter most about it. They are £14,995 (the car’s scarcely believable entry-point showroom price) and £195 (the monthly outlay for which you can get one on a personal finance deal, after a deposit of… wait for it… £195).
In a market in which the compact MPV has faded into obscurity somewhat, this car stands to do rather well at that money, especially since it’s now almost impossible to find a seven-seat rival for it that costs less than about twice its price. If a regular Dacia supermini priced from £5995 was eye-catching back in 2013, I reckon a seven-seat family car priced like this one, coming along nearly a decade later, is just as attention-grabbing, especially given the cost-of-living situation that the UK is facing right now.
Join the debate
Add your comment