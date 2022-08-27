BMW X7 2022 review

The BMW X7 has received possibly the most comprehensive midlife update of any BMW to date, endowing the American-built giant SUV with fresh appeal just over three years after its UK introduction.

With heavily altered front-end styling, including split headlights and, on the flagship M60i xDrive driven here, an illuminated grille, the X7 now has clear visual ties to the recently unveiled new 7 Series limo.

For the first time on any BMW, buyers can now specify 23in wheels, plus the new M Sport and M Sport Pro styling packs bring added dashes of sporting boldness to the exterior by way of unique bumpers, a series of black accents and other touches.

The interior has also been changed signficantly. The restyled dashboard features a curved digital panel, like in the iX, matching a 12.3in instrument display with a 14.9in infotainment touchscreen, all controlled by BMW’s latest iDrive 8 software. The air-con controls, meanwhile, have made way for an unnecessarily complex set of icons on the touchcreen, which are a real chore to use while driving. Roominess continues to be one of the X7’s biggest drawcards.

With the choice of either a six or seven-seat layout, it’s agreeably versatile. With the third-row seats in use, mind you, the boot shrinks to just 300 litres.

Central among the changes to the engine line-up is the introduction of BMW’s latest turbocharged 3.0-litre straight-six petrol and diesel engines Each is mildly hybridised by a 48V motor integrated into the eight-speed automatic gearbox, this boosting both performance and efficiency.

The outputs of the xDrive40i have increased by 50bhp and 52lb ft to hit 375bhp and 398lb ft; while the xDrive40d has gained 12bhp and 15lb ft to make 347bhp and 531lb ft.