Audi Q2 35 TFSI Sport 2020 UK review

As the entry point to an expansive line-up that now includes nine different models, the Q2 is something of a gateway drug to the Audi SUV range. Many customers are completely new to the brand, so keeping it relevant in such a competitive part of the market is no minor task.

That’s why the compact crossover received a subtle refresh late last year, sharpening its looks even further and bringing its interior technology more up to date with rivals such as the Mini Countryman and all-new Ford Puma.

Styling revisions include a more expansive and purposeful-looking front grille that more closely resembles the larger Q5, redesigned front and rear bumpers, and LED headlights that come as standard across the range. The outgoing car’s sharp angles and sculpted shut lines, which weren’t to all tastes before, remain largely unchanged.

Having driven the entry-level 1.0-litre 30 TFSI Technik back in October, it’s now time to test the more potent 1.4-litre, in step-up Sport trim and equipped with Audi’s optional S tronic seven-speed automatic transmission.