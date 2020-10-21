Audi Q2 1.0 TFSI 2020 review

The compact crossover class is more cut-throat than most, with almost every manufacturer worth its salt trying to get a slice of this crowded sector. Audi’s Q2 has been one of the more successful players, racking up around 17,000 sales a year since its launch in 2016, making it the firm’s best-selling SUV. Crucially, 50% of buyers are new to the brand, making this an important gateway model.

To keep those sales ticking over, the Q2 has been under the knife for a nip and tuck. Unsurprisingly, given the jacked-up supermini’s youthful target demographic, the updates revolve around some sharpened looks and enhanced technology, including the new options of adaptive cruise control and lane-keep assist.

The stylists haven’t exactly been too bold, so you’ll need your ‘Audi Q2 Spotters Guide’ to identify the exterior changes. At the front, there’s a new bumper with an even larger lower grille that’s flanked either side by reshaped ‘implied’ (read ‘fake’) air intakes. LED headlights are now standard across the range, with adaptive matrix technology standard on flagship Vorsprung trim and optional on others. The rear bumper is similarly tweaked and features a new lower diffuser peppered with prominent polygon shapes. There are also some new paint colours and a sprinkling of extra alloy wheel designs.

Inside, the eyeball air vents have been reprofiled and there’s a more angular gearlever (for both manuals and S tronic autos), although it’s arguably less comfortable to hold. The seats and door trims have new fabric finishes, while all models other than entry-level Technik now have the slick 12.3in Virtual Cockpit instruments as standard. The MMI infotainment is still Audi’s last-generation set-up that’s accessed by a rotary controller and hot keys, but it’s more intuitive to use than most touchscreen units.

Otherwise, it’s as before, which means it is just roomy enough for a family of four and for the most part oozes premium appeal.