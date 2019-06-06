Audi A6 Avant 2019 long-term review

So does Audi live by the same fine margins so often found in rarefied rivals from BMW and Mercedes-Benz? That was our task to discover. Six months, split in half by two different specs. Here, we concentrate mainly on the Avant estate, but we began with the attractive and faintly muscular quattro saloon.

It would prove a tough act to follow, thanks to its top-of-the-range ‘50’ spec and an obscene list of options that added more than £20,000 to the already significant £49,270 price. Finished in Daytona grey, the car looked smart sitting on 5-V-spoke two-tone alloys, while inside it felt like a spaceship (more foreboding Galactic Empire rather than knockabout Rebel Alliance, in Star Wars-speak). The dark, luxurious finish contrasted against stark polished metal, while at night pin lights colour-coded to your particular driving mode only enhanced the Death Star vibe.

The daily 80-mile commute was rarely a chore with 3.0-litre V6 power and optioned air suspension. That and the all-wheel steering were keepers for speccing in the ‘real world’. Three months passed in a happy blur.

At the swap-over in mid-January, the Avant – resplendent in glacier white – contrasted and complemented in equal measure. Estate cars are great, in my book, and much more appealing than a bulky SUV. In this case, the spec was lower than the saloon, which meant a slight perceived diminishing of interior materials (there’s those fine margins) – although the giant touchscreen in the centre console was identical. Below it, the row of glass-finished virtual buttons in the 50 were replaced by physical ones you could actually push. The topic is a recurring theme with both Autocar testers and readers alike (and even editors). I’m with the majority: proper buttons are best.

The Avant’s engine, a four-cylinder 2.0-litre turbodiesel driving through the front wheels, might have been a step down in power, but it didn’t feel by much. It’s still a strong engine and, on a fine chassis, it was easy to forget about the larger tail. Speaking of which, the difference in luggage capacity was surprisingly small, thanks to the saloon’s cavernous 530-litre boot. The Avant offers 565 and, with limo-like comfort and space on the rear bench, both hit their family-friendly marks perfectly.

As much as I liked the air suspension on the saloon, the steel springs on the Avant still ensured a cushioned ride without any nasty boat-like sensations. The steering was neutral and offered decent feedback from the 18in wheels (the saloon ran on 20s, but felt no better or worse) and, tellingly, I looked forward to each and every journey, just as I had in the saloon. Even the commute.

As for the economy, at times it was hard to believe. Diesels might be out of favour but, once the Avant was run in, it regularly returned more than 700 miles on a tank. Okay, we’d taken the enlarged 73-litre tank option and it cost more than £80 to fill it. But in Efficiency mode, range was never exactly an anxiety. It was a marvel. But are you surprised? This is all what you’d expect from an Audi. So what about some more of those fine margins? Here we get to the rub.