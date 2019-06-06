Audi A6 Avant 2019 long-term review

Why we ran it: To see if Audi has finally made an executive car with the broad appeal needed to truly challenge the class best
Life with an Audi A6 Avant: Month 6
Six months, two A6 bodystyles and one impressed driver. But, in the executive car class, is very good, good enough? - 29th May 2019
Fine margins. That’s what counts in an Audi A6. Before we’ve even sat in one, we know it’s going to be good: refinement will be high, inside and out; the driving experience will be smooth and comfortable; the car will be brimming with safety tech; and it is likely to be highly efficient on fuel. Great. But beyond this admirable premise, the little things matter – because expectations rocket when you live in the German-badged ‘premium’ realm. At these prices, great is not good enough: an A6 has to be outstanding.
That’s a daunting target, particularly when you consider the model’s position in the Audi saloon range. The A4 makes sense: common denominator mid-sized family car appealing to the mass market. The A5? That’s the sporty one. As for the vast A8, here’s the full limo experience, whether you’re driving or sitting in the back. But in the middle of them the A6 has to please across all genres. The ‘broad appeal’ specified in our brief is in its DNA: user-friendly for families, bringing a touch of luxury, while naturally also offering high performance.
Join the debate
Peter Cavellini
No bad, but....
Not a fan of the Chrome detailing, there’s too much of it particularly inside, and the Exhaust, why put a dummy one on just for symmetry?, overall it’s a decent shape, but, just looking at it you wouldn’t say it looks sporty...
Peter Cavellini.
Ski Kid
Those extras - you could buy another nearly new A3 for that
At least the doors are included.
scotty5
What an Avant?
Well is XXXX 's assumption is correct, a spare tyre isn't. Surely if someone was going to spec over £20,000 worth of options, they'd have ticked the spare wheel box?
Sounds like the Avant only has around £4500 worth of options (times must be hard). Wonder if that includes a spare? (Knowing Audi if you do spec a spare tyre, you'll probably also need to spec a jack and wrench too. Oh yeh, and that foam insert they sit in.)
Whilst the boot is massive for a saloon, the estate is only 35L bigger at 565L? Never mind an Octavia or a Golf, a Toyota Corolla or Ford Focus estate is bigger.
I get why someone would want to use an A6 saloon as a limo or taxi but I don't get the point of an A6 Avant. These used to be popular, (I almost bought one myself back in 2000), but with trends moving to SUV, if someone is in need of an estate these days, why an Avant?
scotty5
Smug mugs
Has anyone read that options list? Some expensive options in there but come on, electrically adjustable door mirrors, auto climate control, adaptive windscreen wipers being options on a £50k car !!! And then there's privicy glass at £475.
Bought a brand new Audi back in 2000 which had approx £2500 worth of extras - lesson learned - depreciation meant it ended up being the most expensive car I've ever owned.
Not quite sure why they remain popular because 1: the base car is basic 2: they often come bottom of all the VW group cars in reliabilty surveys 3: you pay substantially more to have an Audi serviced than other VW group cars - same engine, exact same service carried out, exactly same parts used etc. the only difference being the badge on the grille.
I don't see Audi drivers as being smug, rather another mugs who enjoy being ripped off.
scrap
Agreed, this seems excellent
Agreed, this seems excellent but it’s a £71k car as tested, and many of those options - springs, lights, nav, sound-deadening glass etc - make a real difference to its daily appeal. Ridiculous price.
TS7
To clarify...
...electric mirrors are standard, the option is for auto-dimming. Climate control is standard, the option is for four-zone vice two. Pretty sure the adaptive wipers option is merely for the heated and integrated washer jets. I agree Audi options are pricey, as they are on other 'premium' marques, but at least do some research on what they're all about.
audiolab
Loss of power
A short fall of 163 ft/lb torque from article to specs (620 v 457)
TS7
Sloppy journalism...
... 620 Nm = 457 ft lbs
dezzn
How much??
Quite fancied an A6, but no way at this price; I mean £150 extra for electric mirrors on a £50k base price?? Surely not.....
FMS
dezzn wrote:
Given your deer caught in the headlights routine, no surprise that you did not pick up on the electric mirrors £150 error...not least because you have given us the impression "quite fancied" that you had at least glimpsed at the spec prior to writing your nonsense.
