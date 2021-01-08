Audi A6 50 TFSIe 2021 UK review

Could this plug-in hybrid Audi A6 be the real-world sweet spot of the range? Yes, everyone loves the idea of justifying an RS6 - it has a boot, it must be a family car - but in reality, it’s a lottery win away.

This A6 50 TFSIe, on the other hand, is more realistically attainable with a starting price of £52,790 for the saloon (our car was S line, hence the £56,450 you’ll see in the spec box). An Avant is due along soon.

It features a 2.0 TFSI petrol engine and is combined with a 141bhp electric motor housed within the dual clutch transmission to give a total system output of 295bhp. That’s on the money with the BMW 530e and the mid-range punch should be healthy thanks to the 332lb ft of combined torque, a smidge up on the 530.

There’s also a more powerful version available, the 55 TFSIe, with a total power output of 362bhp. It’s the same 141bhp electric motor but the 2.0-litre petrol engine has been boosted to make up the difference.

But back to our 50 TFSIe on test. Thanks to the A6’s 14.1kWh battery, eco credentials are equally respectable. It has a claimed 33-mile range, although you’ll dip nearer to 20 in winter, but it will do 84mph on battery power alone so even if your commute has a motorway section, the A6 TFSIe will cope.

Inside, it’s the usual Audi flawless fit and finish. The twin touchscreens might not be to everyone’s liking, but at least they offer haptic and audible feedback, so you’ll know when you’ve turned the heat up to 28deg C by accident, rather than simply slow-roasting yourself.