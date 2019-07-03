Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante 2019 review

What is it?
You've got to give the sensational, certified five-star DBS Superleggera an even greater sense of occasion. What are your options?
Lurid orange paint helps, but you could also remove the roof, which is what Aston Martin has done to create the DBS Superleggera Volante: a 715bhp, twin-turbo V12-engined super-GT that will hit 211mph even when the canvas is hidden beneath the rear deck. They say this is the fastest series-production soft-top currently on sale, but it hardly needs to boast. Just look at it.
Up close and personal, the Volante looks every nut, bolt, contrast stitch and composite fibre its £247,000 asking price. It doesn't have any true direct rivals – not unless Ferrari does an 'Aperta' version of the 812 Superfast – and so the fact it costs roughly £50,000 less than an Aventador S Roadster and the same amount more than Bentley's new Continental GTC is neither here nor there. You do pay £23,500 extra over the DBS coupe, though, and here's why.
The entire front portion of the car – massive maw, carbonfibre clamshell bonnet and double-wishbone suspension included – is carried over, but accommodating the roof mechanism from the DB11 Volante meant relocating the front/mid-mounted engine’s sizeable particulate filters outboard and rotating the 78-litre fuel tank.
Add your comment