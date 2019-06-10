Used car buying guide: Volkswagen Eos

The Volkswagen Eos is a member of that select group of hatchback-derived coupé-cabriolets that graced the noughties and included the Ford Focus, Vauxhall Astra, Peugeot 308 and Renault Mégane. Of them all, though, the Eos was the poshest, a status reflected in its higher price.
Fortunately, since production ceased in 2014, its prices have fallen to the extent that you can pick one up for around £700, although at that level you want to be sure the model’s temperamental roof works. Prices peak at around £14,000 for a 2014- reg 2.0 TDI with 20,000 miles. That seems a lot for a car that is based on the old Golf Mk5 and went out of production 10 years ago, so we’d settle for something in between, such as a facelifted, 2011-reg 1.4 TSI for around £7500.
The Eos was launched in 2006 and lauded for its spacious 2+2 cabin, roomy boot (at least until the folded roof occupied most of it) and good handling. However, the highest praise was reserved for its stiff bodyshell and a metal folding roof that incorporates a sliding sunroof.
Buyers were never short of engines to choose from. From launch to that 2011 facelift mentioned earlier, there was a 113bhp 1.6 FSI (underpowered for the heavy Eos), a 147bhp 2.0 FSI, a 197bhp 2.0T-FSI (one of the best and in Sport trim only) and a 3.2 V6 producing 247bhp that makes a good, relaxed cruiser.
Note the emphasis on petrol engines there. The lone diesel was a 138bhp 2.0 TDI. The thing is, if you want a good selection of petrols to choose from, a pre-facelift Eos is where to look because the diesel didn’t really catch on.
Shame
Soft tops in general are fast disappearing, no SAABS, Ford, Vauxhall, Renault, Pugs etc it seems they're all pulling out.
Anyway back to the car and VW's in general. AVOID the turbo'd and supercharged engine, you're never be able to put the oil in quick enough
typos1 - Just can’t respect opinion
