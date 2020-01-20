Used car buying guide: MG ZR

Buyer beware...
■ Engines: Check oil filler neck for sludge and the coolant bottle for oil contamination. Check the coolant level, go for an extended drive then check it again. Inspect the inlet manifold for leaks (causes uneven idling) and the condition of the radiator. Replace if original. Engines should have had at least two cambelt changes by now. OBD2 diagnostic compliance means you can check electrical or running issues with a code reader.
■ Gearbox: Later ’boxes can feel stiff but should loosen up. A whiny fifth gear on 120s and 160s could spell a gearbox rebuild. If pressing the clutch silences it, it may only need new input shaft bearings.
■ Suspension and brakes: Check for broken springs and expect tired bushes and dampers. Pulsing brake pedal on cars with ABS points to one or more failed reluctor rings.
■ Electrics: Body control module for the electric windows, wipers and immobiliser on later cars can give trouble. Check condition of the tailgate harness – it can be worn away by the tailgate opening and closing.
■ Body: Rust outbreaks on the front wings are easily repaired. Expect more serious issues around the rear wheel arches.
■ Interior: Accept it will rattle annoyingly and you’ll be fine. Beware a car with a shabby interior, though: it could point to neglect elsewhere.
In 2014, Warranty Direct said the K-series engine in the MG ZR and other models was the one most likely to blow its head gasket. The engine runs on relatively little coolant so even a small drop in level can be catastrophic. One solution is to fit a so-called N-series gasket, high tension bolts and reinforced oil rail. Contact dmgrs.co.uk
£500-£1199: Mix of decent high- and mid-mileage cars including a rare, one-owner 105 Trophy SE with 129,000 miles but full service history for £594.
£1200-£1749: Tidier cars with between 50,000 and 80,000 miles, including a bright-looking 2002-reg 160 with one private owner but only part history for £1745.
£1750-£2995: Mileages closer to 50,000 and among them a 2005-reg 105 with 52,000 miles, two previous owners, full service history and a new cambelt.
£4750-£6995: A handful of exceptional cars.
