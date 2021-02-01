Used car buying guide: Honda Civic Type R

The application of energy drink logos, names of prominent aftermarket parts manufacturers and stickers bearing slogans like ‘Low is a lifestyle’ or ‘My VTEC goes bwahhh’ was once something of a ritual for EP3-generation Honda Civic Type R owners, given the car’s relative accessibility and the Fast and Furious connotations that came with its Japanese performance heritage.

But peruse the classifieds today and you will find the vast majority of big-money examples (the market peaks at around £11,000-£12,000) present in full factory specification.

True, the legendary 2.0-litre K20 engine responds remarkably well to certain modifications (hence you will see plenty of examples pumping out in excess of 300bhp), but it’s a keen performer even in its base form, and one that’s none too fragile, as you would expect of a Honda unit. So the argument for preservation is strong, and it’s bolstered by the gradual rise in values as the years go by.

Part of the EP3’s cult appeal stems from it being the UK’s first official taste of a name that had already cultivated hallowed status in its home market. The Civic Type R is Honda’s Golf GTI, and although Japanese brands had previously attempted to indulge the European buyer’s affinity for rocket runarounds, it was this plucky three-door that would really light a fire under European marques such as Volkswagen and Renault.

It’s a legacy that endures today, in fact: the current, FK8 Civic Type R tops our hot hatch list even now, four years since it was launched.

One crucial consideration when viewing an EP3 – and one that is increasingly important as prices rise – is its provenance. Aside from the potentially harmful effects of the aforementioned modifications, this isn’t a car that suffers neglect lightly. We would rigorously examine the MOT history of any car, regardless of its outward appearance or odometer reading, and checking that previous owners have made a fastidious commitment to regular upkeep.

That said, the engine is a durable lump if given the proper care and attention, and while it won’t muster much more than 30mpg in daily use, you needn’t baulk at the prospect of maintaining an EP3 as your daily driver. And with a 0-62mph time of around 6.6sec, you would no doubt relish your morning commute.

While it’s the factory-spec cars that fetch top dollar, some modifications help to extract the best from the EP3’s exploitable chassis and drivetrain. Chassis components from the slightly more powerful Japanese-market (JDM) model, for example, mitigate its inherent unpredictability on the limit, and you will want to invest in some trick Ferodo DS2500 brake pads if you’re considering the odd track day.

Irrespective of your plans, you want to start with a solid base, so learn what problem areas to look for and take the leap while the more ‘honest’ examples are still affordable.

How to get one in your garage