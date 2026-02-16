In 2024, the fourth-gen Skoda Superb scored a rare five-star road test verdict.

It was one of just three cars to achieve the feat during that year, along with the Porsche 911 S/T and Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Not a bad three-car garage, that. Anyway, it shows just how recommendable the latest Superb is.

Trouble is, despite being the most affordable car in its class, it's priced from £38,000, so not quite the 'everyman exec' it once was.

But if we wind the clock back and look at the previous-gen Superb, we can save a shedload but sacrifice little in terms of tech, space or refinement.

In fact, the Mk3 does some things better than the Mk4: it has a higher-quality interior, more powerful engine options and more buttons to play with.

We will start, though, with the Superb's party piece: its Goliath boot. The estate can hold 660 litres, or 2000 litres with the rear seats folded, while the saloon-shaped hatch swallows a seats-up 625 litres. Not even a Mercedes-Benz E-Class can beat that, never mind the majority of family SUVs.

The rear seats are similarly accommodating – kids can stick their legs out straight in front of them and there are Isofix points on the outer rear seats, plus enough width in the body for three booster seats across the back.

The Superb is just under 4.9m long and a shade under 2m wide and can feel a little unwieldy to manoeuvre. All-round parking sensors are standard, though, and top-spec Laurin & Klement cars have a reversing camera to help keep those bumpers box-fresh.