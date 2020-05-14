Nearly new buying guide: Volvo XC60

Although Volvo’s Geely-backed transformation began in 2010, the fruits of those labours (and the significant cash injection) didn’t really materialise until the arrival of the second-generation XC60 in 2017.

We’d received the more expensive seven-seat XC90 two years before that, but the XC60 was new-era-Volvo’s first proper mainstream blockbuster, becoming the Swedish brand’s biggest seller. And with used ones now starting at around the same price of a new mid-range Volkswagen Golf, suddenly this slab of Scandinavian stylishness looks like a lot of car for the money.

There’s plenty of choice to be had. Engines are all 2.0-litre four-cylinder units, starting with the sensible and well-rounded 188bhp diesel in the D4 and topped by the 385bhp T8 Twin Engine petrol-electric plug-in hybrid.

Mild-hybrid petrols and diesels with a ‘B’ prefix recently joined the line-up, but you won’t see many of those in the classifieds yet.

That’s no problem, because the engines you do find all impress and there’s choice of front- or four-wheel drive with most. Manuals are pretty rare, because you could only have such a gearbox on the D4, but the eight-speed automatic is better in any case, even if it is slightly hesitant.

Of the three trims, entry-level Momentum is so well equipped that we’d stick there and forgo the sporty styling of R-Design or expensive interior upgrades on Inscription.

Optional air suspension is hard to find on the used market, but the ride is fairly good on the standard suspension set-up anyway.