Nearly new buying guide: Volvo XC40
Nearly new buying guide: Volvo XC40

Its desirable blend of style and practicality can be had for less. We report
3 mins read
4 February 2021

To many, Volvos are well-conceived fit-for-purpose cars that are also very safe. But there have been a few desirable and stylish examples, such as the P1800, 480 ES and C30 Coupé, that have bucked this stereotype, albeit at the expense of practicality. However, the current XC40 is a very good-looking SUV that manages to satisfy both criteria, and a used one can be yours for a decent discount compared with new prices.

There has been a shift towards electrification with the XC40, but we’re going to focus on the regular petrol and diesel engines because that’s what you’re most likely to find. Petrols consist of a 2.0-litre in 154bhp T3, 187bhp T4 and 244bhp T5 forms. A downsized three-cylinder 1.5 arrived in 2018 as a direct replacement for the existing 2.0 T3 (upgraded in 2019 to 161bhp).

There are also 2.0-litre diesels (no longer on sale new): a 148bhp D3 and 187bhp D4. A rubbery-feeling six-speed manual came as standard on T3 and D3, but the optional eight-speed automatic is the better choice and is also standard issue on the D4, T4 and T5.

Trims start with Momentum, which has cruise control, dualzone climate control, a 9.0in tablet touchscreen, 18in alloy wheels, LED headlights and rear parking sensors. Next up is the sportier R-Design, with firmer suspension, seats trimmed with nubuck, power-folding door mirrors, privacy glass and ambient interior lighting. The more luxurious Inscription tops the range and has an electrically adjustable driver’s seat, front parking sensors, an electric tailgate, wood trim inlays and a crystal gear selector on auto versions.

Trims with ‘Pro’ at the end of the name add adaptive LED headlights, heated front seats, an electrically adjustable passenger seat and 19in or 20in alloy wheels.

On the road, the XC40 is a smooth and hushed performer, and most engines provide more than enough oomph. Fling it through a series of bends and the XC40 reveals itself as competent, although not inspiring, and it generally remains composed over road ripples.

Inside, you’ll find an excellent driving position and the standard digital instruments are easy to read. However, you do have to access quite a lot of functions through the infotainment touchscreen.

Overall, it’s a classy ambience, with plush-feeling materials and a sense of robustness to the controls. There’s plenty of space up front, and rear passengers have enough leg and head room, although rivals such as the BMW X1 and Volkswagen Tiguan offer slightly more. The same goes for the boot

Because the XC40 is desirable, you’ll need at least £22,000 for an early T3 petrol or D3 diesel. Aim to spend £26,000 to get our preferred R-Design trim with a D3 diesel.

Need to know

On paper, the most economical XC40 is the diesel 2.0 D3, with an official combined 47.1mpg. The more powerful D4 gets close, with 44.1mpg. The most efficient petrol is the 40.4mpg T3, while the T4 (35.3mpg) and T5 (34.0mpg) petrols are the thirstiest.

Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

Volvo’s XC40 arrives in the crowded premium compact SUV segment and hits the right note with design, practicality and driving style

There have been four recalls: a missing nut on the brake booster; a problem with the rear seat latches; and two software issues, one relating to the auto emergency braking system and the other for the SOS location device.

Look out for the Winter Pack for heated front seats and steering wheel and the Versatility Pack for a cargo divider and electric tailgate.

Our pick

XC40 D3: We’d go for a 148bhp D3 for its decent performance and good economy. Four-wheel drive isn’t strictly necessary, but these models have better traction in slippery conditions. Also, the auto is far nicer than the manual.

Wild card

XC40 T5: There isn’t really a ‘wild’ XC40, because the T5 petrol is actually a four-cylinder and not the five-pot of old. Still, 244bhp makes it the nippiest and a 0-62mph of 6.5sec is verging on hot hatch territory.

Ones we found

2018 2.0 D3 Momentum auto, 54,250 miles, £21,780

2018 2.0 T3 Momentum, 11,000 miles, £21,990

2018 2.0 T5 First Edition auto, 18,750 miles, £30,899

2018 2.0 D3 R-Design auto, 11,000 miles, £25,500

