Volvo XC40 gains three new hybrid powertrains for 2021

Volvo has introduced a new entry-level version of its XC40 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid, alongside two new mild-hybrid petrol variants.

The XC40 Recharge Plug-in Hybrid T4 is priced from £39,130, around £1000 less than the T5 variant launched earlier this year. That means it qualifies for exemption from the government’s £320 ‘expensive car tax’, applicable to EVs priced from £40,000.

The new plug-in hybrid model is powered by a 127bhp 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine mated to an 81bhp electric motor, generating a combined total of 194bhp. Its reserves are delivered to the front wheels via a seven-speed automatic transmission.

With a 10.7kWh battery to match the 27-mile all-electric range of the T5, the T4 plug-in hybrid is capable of a combined 134.5mpg on the WLTP cycle, with CO2 emissions of 47g/km.

Volvo said the Recharge T4 will be particularly appealing to fleet operators and company car drivers, with its low emissions attracting a 12% benefit-in-kind tax rating. This means that a 20% taxpayer would pay as little as £78 per month.

The Recharge T4 is available to order now, with the first UK examples due to be delivered in October. Customers for Volvo’s fully electric XC40 model, the Recharge Pure Electric P8, will have to wait to receive those cars until early next year.

As well as the Recharge T4, two new mild-hybrid petrol options have been added to the XC40 range as replacements for the T4 and T5 petrol engines. This leaves the 154bhp T3 three-cylinder petrol as the only non-hybridised engine on offer.

Called the B4 and B5, the new mild-hybrid powertrains feature a belt-integrated starter motor that charges a 48V battery under deceleration to boost the performance of the 2.0-litre petrol engine and enhance efficiency.

The B4 produces 194bhp and is available with front- or four-wheel drive. The B5 sends its 246bhp to all four wheels. Both have an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Prices start from £32,760 for the B4 and £37,865 for the B5.

READ MORE

Volvo XC40 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid T5 UK review

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8: orders open for electric SUV

Volvo XC40 diesel models pulled from sale