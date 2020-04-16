Nearly-new buying guide: Volvo S90

Now she’s old enough to drive, at least in the UK, would Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg be seen behind the wheel of a Volvo? Perhaps if it was an S90 T8 Twin Engine. The plug-in hybrid can travel for up to 35 miles on electric power alone.

It’s the quickest S90 in the range, being able to dispatch 0-62mph in 5.1sec yet, with a lighter foot and sufficient charging, can return 108mpg, although around 40mpg is more realistic. New, it costs £58,405 but it’s possible to find used ones from £34,000. The example we have in mind is a 2018-reg with 10,000 miles. However, that’s still £6000 more than a BMW 530e iPerformance M Sport Nav of the same age and mileage. The BMW is much less powerful (249bhp compared with 385bhp) and less well equipped but is better to drive.

Being a 5 Series, it also has a stronger image than the S90. It’s where the Volvo – for all its cool Scandi styling, quality and high equipment levels, including some advanced safety tech – struggles a little. But we don’t mind that because it just means a regular, used S90 is great value for money.

Prices start a shade under £14,000 for a 2017-reg D4 Momentum with reasonable mileage. It may be the entry spec but Momentum is packed with kit, such as semi-autonomous driving functions, leather-faced seats and a 9.0in infotainment screen with another screen in the instrument binnacle. There’s bags of interior space and fit and finish are excellent.

Look beyond 100,000 miles and you can get into a D4 Inscription, the next trim in the range, from £11,500, and that’s a car with one owner and a full Volvo service history. Inscription is good, too – nappa leather, a more comprehensive binnacle screen, ambient lighting and larger alloys.

The highlight of R-Design, the third trim, is sports suspension. We found a 2017-reg D4 R-Design with 35,000 miles for £16,800. All S90s are eight-speed automatics, by the way. ‘D4’ refers to the engine, a 2.0-litre diesel producing 187bhp. It’s a little noisy and slow from low revs but, through the gears, it leaves some premium rivals standing. There’s a more powerful D5 but the D4 is more plentiful.