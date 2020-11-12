BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nearly new buying guide: Ford Mustang
Nearly new buying guide: Ford Mustang

This all-American muscle car makes sense as a used buy
News
3 mins read
12 November 2020

You can take the car out of Michigan, but can you take Michigan out of the car? The sixth-generation Mustang is the most UK-ready pony to have trotted out of Ford’s factory since the first one rolled off the production line in 1964. It has been around for a few years now, so is this American legend a better used buy than a European coupé such as the Audi TT or Mercedes-Benz C-Class?

Its scale is still unmistakably vast and its style echoes those past generations of Mustang that varied rather haphazardly from howlin’ wolf to flaccid puppy. You can have it as fastback coupé or a soft-top convertible and you can choose a 313bhp 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine or a 410bhp 5.0-litre V8 (raised to 444bhp in 2018). Standard is a six-speed manual gearbox, but there are also two automatic versions: early models had a six-speed ’box, while post-2018 facelift models get a 10-speed unit.

Standard Mustangs come with keyless entry and start, selectable driving modes, LED headlights, 19in alloys, adaptive cruise control, dual-zone climate control, a rear parking camera and a limited-slip differential. Option packs include a Bang & Olufsen stereo upgrade, climate-controlled seats and sat-nav.

The Mustang is brawny and butch and feels the fairly heavy car it is. Its steering needs more effort than most performance cars’ these days and it doesn’t turn in to corners as quickly as its rivals, but it grips well and can be provoked into entertaining angles.

The V8 car is fast, after an initial lethargy, while the lighter four-pot model has a decent turn of speed without feeling threatening.

The 10-speed automatic gearbox is snappy and can flick through multiple gears in one go, but its occasional habit of switching ratios indecisively is annoying.

There’s a huge range of adjustment to the steering wheel and seat, meaning even the tallest drivers can get comfortable, although some might want the seat to be a little lower. Visibility isn’t great, due to the sloping roofline and thick pillars.

The 12.0in digital instrument cluster is impressive, although the graphics on the standard 8.0in touchscreen look a little old-fashioned. At least the system responds with reasonable speed.

There’s plenty of room up front, but space for the two rear passengers is limited, considering the size of the car. The boot is a good size, even if its high loading lip and narrow opening limit practicality somewhat.

Ford Mustang V8 Fastback

Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang is available in the UK in right-hand drive for the first time, but does the rest of this American muscle car fit the UK car scene?

Safety-wise, the Mustang initially scored a disappointing two stars in the Euro NCAP tests, but this was raised to three stars following some updates made on 2017 models.

About £23,000 is the bottom line for an early Mustang with a 2.3-litre engine and an average mileage for the year. Look to spend between £25,000 and £28,000 on an early V8 GT or a 2017 car and around £30,000 to £35,000 on a facelifted example from late 2018 or 2019, bought from a franchised dealer.

Need to know

According to the older NEDC economy figures, the Ecoboost achieves 31.3mpg combined. The V8 is thirstier, unsurprisingly, managing only 22.8mpg.

There have been two recalls for battery cables, which could dangle too close to the potentially hot exhaust manifold and catch fire. In both instances, check with a Ford dealer to make sure your car has had any remedial work carried out.

You might be better off buying a V8 registered after the 1 April 2017 alteration to the VED system. If it cost less than £40,000 when new, you will have to pay only £150 per year, compared with £580 for any car registered before that date.

Our pick

5.0 V8 GT: We should say go for the more frugal four-cylinder 2.3-litre Ecoboost engine, but we just can’t bring ourselves to do it. A V8-less Mustang reminds us of the 1973 oil crisis and the wheezy 89bhp 2.3 fitted to the Mustang II. Shudder.

Wild card

5.0 V8 Bullitt: Live out your favourite Steve McQueen moments in this movie-inspired version, which gets a power hike to 453bhp. Driver to supply their own Herringbone jacket and shades.

Ones we found

2015 2.3 Ecoboost auto, 29,000 miles, £22,950

2016 5.0 V8 GT with Custom Pack, 59,717 miles, £25,950

2019 5.0 V8 GT, 3559 miles, £35,900

2019 5.0 V8 Bullitt, 6499 miles, £39,990

READ MORE

Ford Mustang Mach-E to gain new features with wireless updates 

Ford Mustang Mach 1: 454bhp special edition confirmed for Europe 

New Mustang to go four-wheel drive with hybrid V8

