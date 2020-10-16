Ford Mustang Mach 1: 454bhp special edition confirmed for Europe

The new Mustang Mach 1, marked out by its uprated V8, bespoke styling and track-focused chassis set-up, will be sold in the UK, unlike the Shelby GT350 it indirectly replaces.

Confirming the news as the European variant made its public debut at Goodwood Speedweek, Ford said the Mach 1 is "the fastest production Mustang around a track ever offered to customers in Europe". The new addition bridges the gap between the standard Mustang and the high-performance GT500 tuned by US outfit Shelby, with the GT350 bowing out of production by the end of the year.

Order books are expected to open in early 2021, with first customer deliveries to take place later in spring. Expect prices to be roughly in line with the Bullitt edition, which starts at £49,085.

As with previous Mach 1 Mustangs - none of which have been sold here - the latest iteration is set apart from the standard car with a performance-oriented bodywork package, the most obvious element of which is its bespoke ‘shark-nosed’ front end, which has been designed for optimum aerodynamic efficiency and features a unique 3D grille, mock retro-style light designs and new air intakes. Together with an extended underbody chassis tray, the improvements mean the Mach 1 offers 22% more downforce than a Mustang GT with the Performance Pack.

Low-gloss trim elements, including the mirror caps, spoiler and badges, are said to “provide a premium look”, and a bespoke set of 19in, five-spoke aluminium wheels are inspired by the Magnum 500 items worn by the original Mach 1.

The Mustang Mach 1 makes 454bhp and 390lb ft from an uprated version of the Mustang’s 5.0-litre V8, with subtle increases coming courtesy of an intake manifold, oil cooler and oil filter adapter borrowed from the Shelby GT350.

Performance figures have yet to be confirmed, but the aerodynamic and mechanical tweaks mean the Mach 1 is likely to comfortably beat the standard car’s 4.3sec 0-62mph time and 155mph top speed.

As standard, the Mach 1 sends its power to the rear axle by way of a six-speed manual gearbox - also a Shelby item - which has been equipped with rev-matching, and is mated to the twin-disc clutch and short-throw gearstick from the Mustang GT. A 10-speed automatic gearbox is available as an optional extra.

An optional Handling Package, available only with manual cars, brings a larger front splitter, reshaped front wheel lip mouldings, a Gurney flap and tyre spats from the Shelby GT500 - helping to increase downforce by an additional 128% over the Mustang GT. The wheels are wider, too, up from 9.5in to 10.5in at the front and 10in to 11in at the rear.