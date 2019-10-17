Nearly-new buying guide: Dacia Duster

With low new prices, of course, came a low level of sophistication. The ride, refinement and handling are all below par but worst of all is the model’s poor showing in the Euro NCAP crash tests: just three stars, m’lud. Even so, all versions have anti-lock brakes with Emergency Brake Assist, electronic stability control and traction control, tyre pressure monitoring and four air bags.

In 2014 the model gained a new grille with squarer headlights and smarter upholstery. The following year the 1.2 TCe petrol engine, related to the Nissan Micra’s 1.2 DiG-T unit, joined the line-up with a competitive 123bhp and low emissions. It was reserved for top-spec Laureate trim. Meanwhile, for lower-spec trims, the Euro 6-compliant 115bhp 1.6 SCe replaced the ageing 1.6i. It’s a good engine: torquey and with reasonably low emissions.

In the Duster’s final years on sale new trims and special editions came and went, including Prestige, which sits above Laureate. It’s interesting for the confidence it shows in the brand, with diamond-cut alloys, a 7.0in touchscreen media system and a rear parking camera. It’s a million miles from the cheap-as-chips 1.6i Access.

Despite its low price and, on entry-level versions, low-rent appearance, the Duster is a reliable motor that’s soundly screwed together. Servicing is every 12 months or 12,000 miles and prices are reasonable. The 1.6 petrol and 1.5 diesel engines have a cambelt that should be changed at six years or 72,000 miles.

Arriving at home in one will get the neighbours twitching their curtains for the wrong reasons. However, as you tap your wallet, you’ll know you made the right choice.

Top spec pick

SE Summit: This run-out special, based on top-spec Prestige trim, arrived in 2017 packing a bodykit, unique black alloys, burnt orange interior detailing (no, we don’t know why, either) for £1000 more.

Need to know

Some early Indian-built Dusters developed rusty sills, rattling doors and water leaks in the footwells. Dacia took responsibility and recalled cars for repair, while moving production to Romania. There have been no further reports of similar issues since.

Don’t assume the four-wheel-drive versions are more expensive than two-wheel-drive models. We found two dealer-advertised 2015/15-reg 1.5 dCi Laureates with 55,000 miles, the 4x4 for £6800 and the 2x4 for £7000. As always, condition is king.

The EDC automatic gearbox offered with the 1.5 dCi engine from 2017 is a dual-clutch affair. It’s lifted from the Renault Mégane and Kadjar and perfectly suits the Duster’s relaxed nature. A 2017/17 1.5 dCi Prestige EDC with 45,000 miles is £8000.