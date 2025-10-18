BACK TO ALL NEWS
My short-but-sweet fling with a cheap Mazda MX-5
My short-but-sweet fling with a cheap Mazda MX-5

I love niche cars but a stint with a new MX-5 convinced me to go with the people's choice – for just £1500

Jack Harrison
18 October 2025

I’ve always wanted my cars to be a bit different, which is why I bought a Fiat Coupé 20v a couple of years ago.  Above all else, it was interesting.

However, six months of ownership taught me that ‘interesting’ doesn’t mean ‘great’. I found it nose-heavy and a total pain to work on. The cost and complexity didn’t reflect the enjoyment I got out of driving it, so it had to go.

A few months after selling it, I borrowed an ND-shape, 1.5-litre Mazda MX-5 for a few weeks. The ever-popular MX-5 had always clashed with my ethos of buying cars that were different from the herd – but from the first country roads drive I did in it, I knew I had to have one.

So that’s how I ended up buying a 1999 Mazda MX-5 S. It’s a pre-facelift NB, the prettiest generation in my eyes, with the 1.8-litre four-cylinder engine sending all 140bhp through a five-speed manual gearbox and - excitingly, in the wet – a Torsen differential.

One month into ownership, I’m loving it. The handling is sublime and its tiny footprint makes threading it down country lanes a dream.

There are a few bits that need sorting – the bodywork is in a pretty poor state (although structurally sound), the wheels are grim and there are ocean-liner levels of body roll – plus lots of mechanical and visual upgrades I’d like to do. But that’s all to come once I’ve enjoyed a few more miles in it.

5 February 2025: Cheap to buy – for a reason

Jack Harrison Mazda MX5 filling up at BP

One of the reasons for buying my Mazda MX-5 was that I wanted something not only fun and a bit more characterful than most modern cars but also something a bit more solid-feeling than the Fiat Coupé that I had before.

It may all be there in theory (sturdy manual gearbox, simple four-cylinder engine), but in practice my MX-5 has been brought down by the little things.

I was enjoying a spirited roof-down drive when a cloud of steam began to escape from the bonnet. After pulling over as soon as possible with the temperature needle on the higher side of the range, it became apparent that it had overheated. What a shocker. The cause? The tube connecting the radiator to the coolant expansion tank had flown off, dumping all of the coolant away.

Luckily, a friend could come to rescue me, bringing some Jubilee clips and a load of coolant, and we were able to get it home. A little bit of driveway disassembly revealed that the thermostat housing was cracked, with the thermostat itself in fairly dire straits.

This discovery has left me with a dilemma. The beauty and the tragedy of my MX-5 was that it was wonderfully cheap, and replacing the thermostat housing requires taking off the head gasket - not the cheapest job and one that I’m too mechanically inept to do myself.

Strangely, I haven’t missed driving my laid-up MX-5 too much. I think I’m just worried that something else will go wrong with the car the moment I sort it.

I feel a ‘spares or repairs’ post is coming for MX-5 Facebook groups. 

30 April 2025: The Mazda moves on

Jack Harrison Mazda MX5 on ferry

The mighty Mazda MX-5 1.8 S has left the stable. I managed to get it up and running with fairly little outlay thanks to some driveway bodging, but I decided to sell it immediately after taking it for a drive.

They say you always want what you can’t have, and I think that’s how I deal with cars. Far too often I enjoy the thought of driving my own cars more than the act itself. As an Autocar photographer, I'm a busy person and life really does get in the way – and that’s before you factor in fuel costs, suicidal deer and octogenarians refusing to go above 20mph.

Not to say that the MX-5 was a bad car to drive. Quite the opposite, in fact: it was excellent. Revvy and superbly balanced, with steering so much greater than that of most cars of today. If you’ll excuse the cliché, it’s driving pleasure in its simplest form. Plus, with that limited-slip differential and some of the worst tyres I’ve ever used adorning the rear wheels, it was genuinely exciting at times (by which I mean I was convinced I was going to die every time I drove it in the wet).

Mk2 MX-5s are currently – and rightly – in demand, and despite its flaws it was gone less than a day after being listed for sale. I am sort of missing it, but I think that’s just the aforementioned desire to be driving more than anything else. What’s next? Not sure, but a quick search tells me that Twin Spark Alfa Romeo GTVs aren’t a lot of money at the moment...

