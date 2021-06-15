BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: James Ruppert: New cars that fall at the first hurdle
UP NEXT
Autocar confidential: Volvo backs SUVs, Stellantis boss opens up and more

James Ruppert: New cars that fall at the first hurdle

Renault Mégane is the most likely car to fail its first MOT test
News
5 mins read
15 June 2021

Here’s a two-part story that I will deliver in reverse order. That’s because every year, I get involved in a bit of real-life data-mining from various MOT testing centres around the UK. It shines an inspection lamp on which cars failed their first MOT test, just three years after they were originally registered. It’s always great to see statistics that are based on real results and, in my experience, the MOT test doesn’t lie.

The Renault Mégane isn’t aspirational but a budget choice, and that partly explains its poor performance; and that’s even more true of its distant cousin, the Dacia Sandero. With an eye-widening 23% failure rate putting the Mégane at the very bottom of the pile, is it worth buying a middle-order Renault?

Click here to buy your next used car from Autocar

Probably not, but I was still drawn to a 2000 Mégane 1.6 RT with 80,000 miles at £395 with a full MOT. Three previous owners, petrol power and a manual gearbox: perfect. I really should be looking at a more recent model, though, so how about a 2018 1.5 dCi Sport Tourer Dynamique? That’s a diesel estate in English. At 35,000 miles with a full history and, most importantly, an MOT, it will cost you £9995 and officially deliver a whopping 76mpg combined. It’s practical, smart and ready for work.

And that brings us to the Sandero, which is almost the epitome of the cheap and cheaply made cars that fail more often. It sounds like a cliché, but owners of cars built to a price expect them to go the extra mile. It’s always better to shop at a dealer for one that has been fully checked and prepared.

With that in mind, I came across a 2018 Sandero 1.0 SCe with 15,000 miles and a pukka warranty from a main dealer at £6300. That’s a petrol runabout that should exceed 50mpg.

Hard-used vehicles are the ones that can suffer at MOT time. This explains why medium and large people-carriers, such as the Seat Alhambra (with a 21% first-time failure rate) and the Ford Galaxy (19%) show up on the naughty list.

What surprised me was also seeing the Volkswagen Touran MPV (21.7%) and the Volkswagen Scirocco coupé (19.6%) listed. Indeed, the Touran was a miserable second-worst.

There does seem to have been a real dip in build quality from certain German manufacturers. Whereas it’s almost expected to see Renaults (the Clio has an 18.5% failure rate) and Citroëns (the C4 Grand Picasso scored 19.9% and the C3 18.3%) in the bottom 10, most wouldn’t expect to see any mainstream Volkswagens.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Honda Civic Type R Sportsline 2021 UK FD hero front

Honda Civic Type R Sport Line 2021 UK review

1 Skoda Enyaq 2021 UK FD hero front

Skoda Enyaq iV 60 Suite 2021 UK review

1 Everrati Porsche 964 2021 UK FD hero front

Everrati Porsche 964 Signature 2021 UK review

1 Genesis GV80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis GV80 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q7 TFSIe 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q7 55 TFSIe 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

What we can learn from all this is to shop carefully. There are lots of marginal cars out there, and our ability to check any car’s record on the web can save us a wasted trip. So next time, make sure to examine the list of prolific first-time failures.

Tales from Ruppert's garage

BMW 320 - mileage, 85,377: I promised you some sexy shots of a bubbling Baby Shark wheel arch, so here’s the rear nearside for your delectation. Things could be worse, of course. I know that the jacking points are looking slightly crispy as well. MOT test time isn’t far away, and the jacking points were listed as an advisory last time. I’m not at all sure whether the body should be cheered up. It had a paintjob, many years before I bought it, that was pretty average. This is an incredibly original car, but there’s no point neglecting the bodywork in particular, because it will just turn to dust quicker than you can say ‘E21’. Plans are afoot, about which I will fill you in over the coming months.

Reader's ride

Advertisement
Back to top

Volvo C30 1.6: It was great to hear from Andrew, who says: “As winter approached, I was keen to get into a nice warm car with heated seats. I had always quite liked the Volvo C30 and after a couple of weeks searching found myself arranging a deal with a garage in Nottingham to buy a 70,000-mile 2008 example. It was only a 1.6-litre petrol but was in very nice condition and well specced, plus it had the all-important working heated seats.

“The dealer agreed to replace the worn lower suspension arm bushes (a common issue; I heard the telltale knocking on the test drive) and put 12 months MOT into the deal. A few days later, I was driving it back up the M1. I’ve now had it for more than six months and 3000 miles and it has proven to be a very reliable (and warm) companion. It’s very easy to live with and feels well made. I plan on keeping it a bit longer yet.”

Readers' questions

Question: I’m planning a North Coast 500 road trip with a car budget of £7500. Should I prioritise performance or comfort? Andy Franklin, Dartford

Answer: With £7500, you might not have to compromise on either. The BMW 1 Series Convertible will provide a good ride, responsive handling and fulfilling acceleration for less than £7000. It’s rear-wheel-drive and offers the choice of a manual or automatic gearbox, as well as several turbo petrol and diesel engines. Our pick is the 125i. If you would rather keep your hair out of those Scottish winds, the Mk6 Volkswagen Golf GTI could also provide your thrills. JW

Advertisement
Back to top

Question: With £7500, you might not have to compromise on either. The BMW 1 Series Convertible will provide a good ride, responsive handling and fulfilling acceleration for less than £7000. It’s rear-wheel-drive and offers the choice of a manual or automatic gearbox, as well as several turbo petrol and diesel engines. Our pick is the 125i. If you would rather keep your hair out of those Scottish winds, the Mk6 Volkswagen Golf GTI could also provide your thrills. Hannah Shields, Fyfe

Answer: With £7500, you might not have to compromise on either. The BMW 1 Series Convertible will provide a good ride, responsive handling and fulfilling acceleration for less than £7000. It’s rear-wheel-drive and offers the choice of a manual or automatic gearbox, as well as several turbo petrol and diesel engines. Our pick is the 125i. If you would rather keep your hair out of those Scottish winds, the Mk6 Volkswagen Golf GTI could also provide your thrills. JW

READ MORE

James Ruppert: The past is the future when it comes to cars 

James Ruppert: Diesel MPVs are top of the stock 

James Ruppert: Used cars to buy to treat yourself

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,250
88,006miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2014
£2,899
49,012miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 107 1.0 Active 3dr
2014
£2,997
75,325miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mazda 2 1.3 Colour Edition 5dr
2014
£3,480
85,900miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Toyota Aygo 1.0 Vvt-i Move 5dr
2014
£3,489
70,524miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£3,490
84,110miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 Vr7 5dr
2014
£3,595
81,881miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Sz2 5dr
2014
£3,695
68,890miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4 Excite 3dr [ac]
2014
£3,699
69,032miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
si73 15 June 2021
@XXXX, agree one car isn't a big survey, bit I did look at loads, all different brands, and no brand came out looking better than the rest when I was inspecting MOT history's on used cars for either my son or daughter, re the Scirocco, it only recently went off sale didn't it? So the last should be coming up to first MOT so I'd still imagine a fair few are current first MOT survey fodder.
But the point I was trying to make is how our VW product failed its first on something menial, that I believe probably wasn't properly sorted at new sale, and as such we could assume the same for all these other fails, especially as we aren't given any further information to the contrary.
xxxx 15 June 2021

@si, I presume this is upto date first mots, pointless showing data from 2011.  And of course Galaxies which are used as minicabs doing 40k a year are more likey to have an issue after 3 years.  I'm glad your Twingo went well but 1 car isn't exactly a big survey.

si73 15 June 2021
@XXXX, modern Sciroccos came out in 08 ish so there will have been many on their first MOT, I agree that it's not great for a family car to have failed its first, and excusing Tourans as some are used as taxis etc doesn't wash when our Mii, an up! With a different badge, failed its first. Like I said before, it's what they failed on that counts, it could be no screen wash or a frost ruined wiper blade, in our case an out of alignment headlight, that I feel was probably always out of alignment as it hasn't needed adjusting since. These statistics are irrelevant really as they don't explain the fail. If it's something serious that will likely be repeated a few years down the line, then it's an issue, but we don't know this from these statistics.
All that aside, I still don't consider a VW brand as a superior product to a Renault. We bought my son a 10 year old 120,000 mile twingo as his first car, it was reliable and good to drive, and it passed its first MOT back in 2012, and had an excellent MOT history, conversely the VW foxes or polos we looked at were often far inferior in their MOT history's. I am not biased as I have no preference for any brand, we like our Mii, it's a great little car.

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Honda Civic Type R Sportsline 2021 UK FD hero front

Honda Civic Type R Sport Line 2021 UK review

1 Skoda Enyaq 2021 UK FD hero front

Skoda Enyaq iV 60 Suite 2021 UK review

1 Everrati Porsche 964 2021 UK FD hero front

Everrati Porsche 964 Signature 2021 UK review

1 Genesis GV80 2021 UK FD hero front

Genesis GV80 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q7 TFSIe 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q7 55 TFSIe 2021 UK review

View all latest drives