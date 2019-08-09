Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 9 August

Back in 2014, you could get a 2001 Y-reg 3200 GT with 86,000 miles for £9995. Fast forward five years and this 2001 Y-reg that we found with 73,000 miles is £3000 more expensive. In fact, it’s one of the cheaper ones. Next up the price ladder is a 2001/51-reg auto with 55,000 miles for £14,700. They top out at around £21,000.

Maserati 3200 GT, £12,995: So what caught our eye, apart from it being the least expensive? First, it’s the automatic. The ’box has only four speeds but works well with the 370bhp twin-turbo 3.2-litre V8. In any case, replacement clutches are becoming almost impossible to find for manual versions.

Second, the car’s service history is described as “fantastic”. It’s just had a fettle and a cambelt change. There’s lots of paperwork, too, so it may be possible to assemble an invoice trail that shows what was done and when. A shame the numberplate appears to be hanging off. Doesn’t say much for the seller’s self-respect…