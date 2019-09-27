Buy them before we do: second-hand picks for 27 September

So long as you’re not spending your last penny, a used Jaguar XK8 for less than £5000 could be fun. Agreed, a rotten subframe, a sagging headlining, galvanic corrosion where steel and alloy come into close contact, worn suspension and worn bores on pre-2000-model-year cars could wipe the smile off your face but we’re here to celebrate the old Jag, not kick it.

Jaguar XK8 4.0 Coupé, £4995: There’s much to celebrate, too. Back in the day, Autocar ran a standard 290bhp 4.0 auto coupé and everyone who tried it loved it. Silver and especially black are the best colours but bright blue also looks good. Unfortunately, our find is in British Racing Green, a colour that doesn’t suit the large XK8, with its executive pretensions.

On the upside, it has done only 67,000 miles and has full service history. (It has been serviced every year of its life by a mix of main dealers and reputable specialists.) The private seller appears to be of the fussy persuasion, too, because he has dug deep for a new headlining and even a new alternator, which he describes as a “precautionary measure”. We like that. We also like the fact that he says it has been “well loved and looked after”.